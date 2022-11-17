We talk turkey on our Thanksgiving edition of Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, November 21, 2022. We visit with our high school football guru Ryland Spencer from Cascadia Preps for his take on the upcoming semi-finals. Then a repeat performance from Luke Scoma, the kicker from Bellevue that was a guest, with his dad, Stanwood coach Jeff Scoma a week ago. This week, Luke kicked a 43 yard field goal as time was expiring to propel the Bellevue Wolverines to a 22-20 3A quarterfinal win over Lincoln (Tacoma) on Saturday afternoon. Then, it’s a visit with Lake Stevens defensive back Isaac Redford and his uncle Lake Stevens defensive coordinator Eric Dinwiddie, previewing this weekend’s 4A semi-final match-up with Graham-Kapowsin. Finally, we talk equestrian with Mountlake Terrace junior Sheridan Baringer and her step-father, Mountlake Terrace head boys basketball coach Nalin Sood. Sheridan has accepted an offer to ride for Oklahoma State’s Equestrian Team. In keeping with the holiday, everybody shares their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO