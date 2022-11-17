Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K
Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
seattlemet.com
Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall
When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
The Stranger
The Youth of Seattle Are Ready for Change—and to Lead
Let’s imagine for a moment that Seattle is run by a club. The only goal of this club is to preserve itself—by any means necessary—as the sole power behind Seattle’s government. Whether it is through its members ranks sitting on the council dais, those walking the halls of City Hall, or through the vast and complex network of backroom operatives inside and out of City Hall, this club follows a strict agenda to keep themselves entrenched.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again
Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
Yakima Herald Republic
Where to see holiday lights, concerts and more in the Seattle area this 2022 holiday season
Happy holidays! If you’re looking for some holiday fun this season, consult this list of in-person and virtual events happening in the Greater Seattle area. Click below or scroll down to navigate through different categories to learn about local holiday happenings. Lights | Festivals | Markets | Music |...
Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations
SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
Gourmet Seattle sweet potato pies for survivors — all in time for Thanksgiving
SEATTLE — Sweet potato pies for survivors of domestic violence. That’s the mission of one determined woman from Tacoma who owns Blessings Catering Company. Chef Delphia Brewton is a survivor herself. Now she and her team are baking gourmet pies to help victims pay rent or even buy a home, so they can get away from their abuser.
AdWeek
Seattle Native Brisa Mendez Moves North to Join KCPQ
Brisa Mendez has joined Fox owned Seattle station KCPQ. “UPDATE: Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my career in my hometown Seattle! Beyond thankful for this opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is definitely a full circle, after being born & raised in this city & UW grad. I now get the opportunity to continue my career with FOX 13.”
horseandrider.com
Equine Influenza and EHV-4 in Washington
A horse in Kitsap County, Washington, is co-infected with equine influenza and respiratory equine herpesvirus (EHV-4). The horse had been at a large facility where a previous horse was diagnosed with influenza. Now, it is confined at the owner’s residence under private veterinary care. The State Animal Health Officials are working with the facility and private veterinarian.
everettpost.com
Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 11/21/22
We talk turkey on our Thanksgiving edition of Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, November 21, 2022. We visit with our high school football guru Ryland Spencer from Cascadia Preps for his take on the upcoming semi-finals. Then a repeat performance from Luke Scoma, the kicker from Bellevue that was a guest, with his dad, Stanwood coach Jeff Scoma a week ago. This week, Luke kicked a 43 yard field goal as time was expiring to propel the Bellevue Wolverines to a 22-20 3A quarterfinal win over Lincoln (Tacoma) on Saturday afternoon. Then, it’s a visit with Lake Stevens defensive back Isaac Redford and his uncle Lake Stevens defensive coordinator Eric Dinwiddie, previewing this weekend’s 4A semi-final match-up with Graham-Kapowsin. Finally, we talk equestrian with Mountlake Terrace junior Sheridan Baringer and her step-father, Mountlake Terrace head boys basketball coach Nalin Sood. Sheridan has accepted an offer to ride for Oklahoma State’s Equestrian Team. In keeping with the holiday, everybody shares their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.
seattlerefined.com
The London Plane in Seattle's Pioneer Square is closing
A favorite in Pioneer Square is saying goodbye. The London Plane, a space featuring a cafe/wine bar, flower shop and market, is closing its doors in December. The announcement was posted on the business' Instagram Friday. "Over the last decade, we have been so fortunate for the support of our...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
MyNorthwest.com
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 16, 2022
Lighthouse Mission serving Thanksgiving to hundreds. Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham will bring back the community aspect of its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is offered to hundreds of hungry and/or homeless people in the community.
Apple Cup Draws a Late Kickoff For ESPN Game in Pullman
The Huskies and the Cougars will meet for the 113th time in the rivalry series.
pullmanradio.com
Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years
Washington State University veterinary students and alumni provide dozens of pets free veterinary care every Saturday at noon in Seattle. The Doney Coe Pet Clinic offers pets from low-income families in the Seattle area care for more than 35 years. The Coug-founded clinic also allows WSU veterinary students to complete...
Burlington trucker-turned philanthropist, Ed Taylor, remembered
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Ed Taylor ran Taylor Trucking School in Burlington for a decade. He was known for his big laugh and bigger heart. Taylor, 60, died recently after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle. Over the years Taylor impacted countless lives, like that of former student...
