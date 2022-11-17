ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemet.com

Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
SEATTLE, WA
KREM2

Time announced for Apple Cup in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — The annual Apple Cup is coming to Washington State University (WSU) on Saturday, November 26, 2022. The Cougars will be facing off against their rivals, the University of Washington, with hopes to win the Apple Cup for two consecutive years in a row. The Cougars will be hosting the 121-year-old tradition at Gesa Field in Martin Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.
PULLMAN, WA
The Stranger

The Youth of Seattle Are Ready for Change—and to Lead

Let’s imagine for a moment that Seattle is run by a club. The only goal of this club is to preserve itself—by any means necessary—as the sole power behind Seattle’s government. Whether it is through its members ranks sitting on the council dais, those walking the halls of City Hall, or through the vast and complex network of backroom operatives inside and out of City Hall, this club follows a strict agenda to keep themselves entrenched.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Councilmembers are trying to defund the police again

Despite a rise in crime, some on the City Council are trying to defund the Seattle Police Department again. Too bad it’s getting scant or disingenuous coverage. The council is currently debating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s budget. Anti-police councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who once defended a man threatening to murder police, is looking to cut funds from the SPD permanently. She just doesn’t want you to realize it’s part of the defund movement.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington teen arrested on suspicion of stealing $165,000 at multiple Nordstrom locations

SEATTLE — A Washington teen was arrested on charges of theft at Nordstrom’s that totaled about $165,000, according to the Lynnwood Police Department. According to police, detectives concluded their investigation on Nov. 2, where they believe the teen used Nordstrom cash registers to perform fraudulent returns. The teen would then place the money into active bank accounts.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AdWeek

Seattle Native Brisa Mendez Moves North to Join KCPQ

Brisa Mendez has joined Fox owned Seattle station KCPQ. “UPDATE: Excited to announce that I have decided to continue my career in my hometown Seattle! Beyond thankful for this opportunity,” she wrote on Twitter. “This is definitely a full circle, after being born & raised in this city & UW grad. I now get the opportunity to continue my career with FOX 13.”
SEATTLE, WA
horseandrider.com

Equine Influenza and EHV-4 in Washington

A horse in Kitsap County, Washington, is co-infected with equine influenza and respiratory equine herpesvirus (EHV-4). The horse had been at a large facility where a previous horse was diagnosed with influenza. Now, it is confined at the owner’s residence under private veterinary care. The State Animal Health Officials are working with the facility and private veterinarian.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
everettpost.com

Prep Sports Weekly Podcast 11/21/22

We talk turkey on our Thanksgiving edition of Prep Sports Weekly for Monday, November 21, 2022. We visit with our high school football guru Ryland Spencer from Cascadia Preps for his take on the upcoming semi-finals. Then a repeat performance from Luke Scoma, the kicker from Bellevue that was a guest, with his dad, Stanwood coach Jeff Scoma a week ago. This week, Luke kicked a 43 yard field goal as time was expiring to propel the Bellevue Wolverines to a 22-20 3A quarterfinal win over Lincoln (Tacoma) on Saturday afternoon. Then, it’s a visit with Lake Stevens defensive back Isaac Redford and his uncle Lake Stevens defensive coordinator Eric Dinwiddie, previewing this weekend’s 4A semi-final match-up with Graham-Kapowsin. Finally, we talk equestrian with Mountlake Terrace junior Sheridan Baringer and her step-father, Mountlake Terrace head boys basketball coach Nalin Sood. Sheridan has accepted an offer to ride for Oklahoma State’s Equestrian Team. In keeping with the holiday, everybody shares their favorite Thanksgiving side dish.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
seattlerefined.com

The London Plane in Seattle's Pioneer Square is closing

A favorite in Pioneer Square is saying goodbye. The London Plane, a space featuring a cafe/wine bar, flower shop and market, is closing its doors in December. The announcement was posted on the business' Instagram Friday. "Over the last decade, we have been so fortunate for the support of our...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time

You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
BURIEN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Coug-founded clinic continues to offer free pet care after 35 years

Washington State University veterinary students and alumni provide dozens of pets free veterinary care every Saturday at noon in Seattle. The Doney Coe Pet Clinic offers pets from low-income families in the Seattle area care for more than 35 years. The Coug-founded clinic also allows WSU veterinary students to complete...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy