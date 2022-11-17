Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Former Brazos County Commissioner, Kenny Mallard, passed away Thursday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kenny Mallard, a former Brazos county commissioner passed away Thursday. Mallard represented precinct 3 on the commissioners court between 2003 and 2016. Before that, he served on the Bryan City Council. He was also on the board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. No word...
kwhi.com
ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE IN WASHINGTON COUNTY
The Washington County Engineering and Development – Road and Bridge Department has announced an upcoming road closure. The Road and Bridge Department will be closing a road for bridge construction starting on Monday. The bridge is located on Old Masonic Road at Big Sandy Creek, which is approximately 1200...
Small plane crashes in northwest Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were injured Sunday in a small plane crash in the Cypress area. The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. on Fritsche Cemetary Road near the intersection of Telge and Grant roads in northwest Harris County. Officials said a man and a woman...
KBTX.com
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED FOR INDECENCY WITH A CHILD
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on Indecency with a Child charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday, Cpl. Ha responded to a call in reference to a possible sexual assault. After investigation, Waymond Oneil Watkins, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Indecency with a Child by Exposure, and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked.
2 People Hospitalized Following A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Atascocita (Atascocita, TX)
According to the Atascocita Fire Department, there was a multi-vehicle accident in Atascocita on Thursday. The crash happened at Timber Forest Drive at around 1:15 p.m. According to the Police, a van and an SUV (bursting into flames) were involved in the collision.
1 Person Dead, 2 Others Injured After Fatal Accident In College Station (College Station, TX)
The College Station Police Department is in the process of investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. A preliminary investigation into the multi-vehicle accident determined that the incident took place a little after midnight on Sunday. Police added that an SUV that was traveling in the southbound feeder lanes crossed onto the highway, over the median and collided with the bus. The impact resulted in a blaze that consumed both vehicles.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 8:40, Cpl. Tommy Kurie effected a traffic stop in the area of Prairie Lea and West Fifth Street on a vehicle for disregarding the stop sign. Cpl. Kurie made contact with the driver, Victoria Raquel Martinez, 22 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Brazos County for Possession of Controlled Substance. Martinez was taken into custody on warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED SUNDAY AFTER RUNNING FROM POLICE
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Sunday afternoon at 5:15, Ofc. Crystal Buckner responded to the Walmart Supercenter, at 203 Highway 290 West, in reference to a subject on location in violation of a previously issued criminal trespass warning. Officers went to make contact at Walmart with Julian Ray Vela, 34 of Brenham, who fled on foot and was located and taken into custody without incident in the area of Home Depot on Woodridge Blvd. Vela was taken into custody for the Criminal Trespass and Evading Arrest or Detention and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TWICE TO SAME PLACE
The Brenham Fire Department responded to two calls at the same location on Thursday. Firefighters were dispatched to the 800 Block of Hosea Street at 10am for the report of a structure fire. Units arrived on the location to find a small fire that was located on the balcony of...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
KBTX.com
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
wtaw.com
College Station Firefighters Respond Thursday To Two Apartment Fires And A Trash Fire At Consolidated High School
The College Station fire department responded to two apartment complexes Thursday for structure fires. The first call, around 6:30 Thursday morning, was at The Grand on Harvey Road. The resident said he extinguished a fire in the bathroom ceiling after the smoke detector went off. CSFD determined circuit wires to the HVAC unit burned at the connection to the wires. Maintenance responded and the apartment was naturally ventilated.
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
navasotanews.com
Suspected drunk driver near Grimes County line found to be sober still arrested on drug and weapon charge
A driver unable to maintain his lane on Highway 6 at the Girmes County line is found to not be drunk, but is still arrested on drug and frearm charges. Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says they stopped 23 year old Evan Alexander Berger of Houston at FM 159 for swerving in and out of traffic Tuesday night. Berger told the officer he was distracted by his cell phone, which itself is a traffic violation.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday after a theft at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 12:50, Cpl. Jose Perez was notified of Theft at the local Walmart store at 203 Highway 290 West and was provided with a Suspect vehicle description. Cpl. Perez was able to locate the Suspect vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 290 West and made contact with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham. Cpl. Perez was able to locate and recover over $400 worth of Walmart merchandise and took Ramirez into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Ramirez was also found to have a Municipal warrant for No Driver’s License. Ramirez was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Theft and the warrant.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22
IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
