Norman, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 28-13 Loss to Oklahoma

NORMAN — With a rare chance at consecutive Bedlam wins up for grabs, the Cowboys laid an egg. Oklahoma State fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday night at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Here are 10 Thoughts from the game. But first, here is a word from our sponsor...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Offers Florida Offensive Line Transfer Joshua Braun

The Cowboys have struggled with offensive line depth for much of this season, and it looks like they’re trying to get an early start in replenishing their trenches for next season. Florida transfer Joshua Brown announced an Oklahoma State offer Monday. Listed at a monstrous 6-foot-6, 351 pounds, Braun...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Superlatives: The Biggest Plays and Players from Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss

Good teams win; great teams cover. Oklahoma is neither of those, but that didn’t stop the Sooners from going up huge over the visiting Cowboys early and then somehow managing to come out with a 15-point win, despite no discernable offensive output over the final three quarters. It was as multi-faceted an ugly Oklahoma State game as I can remember.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Slow Starts and Sputtering Finishes: What Has Doomed OSU This Season (and in Season’s Past)

When you fall behind 28-0 to a rival on the road, as Oklahoma State did Saturday night in Norman, you’re probably going to lose. Falling behind early, though, has been something of an adopted habit this season for the Cowboys in their doomed quest to get back to the Big 12 title game. And as they’ve sputtered down the stretch, it’s brought back familiar trends of Gundy-coached teams of the past.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wearing Cursive Cowboys, Orange-White, Orange for Bedlam

Oklahoma State is in Norman for Bedlam and the Cowboys will be wearing a new classic. The Cowboys will wear an orange-white-orange uniform combination with a Cursive Cowboys helmet. A classic look for a classic rivalry. Should look nice against the Sooners’ own classic kit. The Cowboys are 3-1...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss

NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling Dominates Wyoming 34-3

STILLWATER — In a battle of Cowboys, the Oklahoma State Cowboys rode the Wyoming Cowboys halfway back to Laramie. Oklahoma State beat Wyoming 34-3 on Friday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Aside two falls, all of OSU’s wins included a riding time point, and even the falls had more than a minute of riding time before the Wyoming wrestlers’ shoulders touched the mat.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Injury Report: Sanders and Wilson In for Bedlam, Lacy, Ford, Harper Out

Oklahoma State will be missing some significant defensive playmakers when the Bedlam kicks off, but they do have back their star quarterback. As expected (and as he said last week), Spencer Sanders will start for the Cowboys in Norman on Saturday night. He is 1-1 as a starter against the Sooners. A win and he’ll join Tony Lindsay as the only Oklahoma State QB to earn two wins over OU in starts.
STILLWATER, OK

