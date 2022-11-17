Penn State Improves to 4-0 With Win Over Furman

Penn State pulled the ripcord on a 17-point, second-half lead but held on for the second straight game, defeating Furman 73-68 on Thursday in the Charleston Classic.

The Lions, 4-0 for the second time four seasons, will meet Virginia Tech in Friday's second round.

Furman (2-1) was Penn State's highest-ranked opponent of the young season, according to the Ken Pomeroy rankings. The 35th-ranked Lions shot to a big lead over No. 63 Furman, turning in their best offensive half of the season.

Penn State shot 54.8 percent in the first half, scoring a season-high 46 points, and led by as many as 21. Jalen Pickett (20 points, seven assists) went 5-for-5 from the field in the first half. He began the week by recording just the second triple-double in Penn State history.

But the Lions' touch went dry in the second half. They shot 35.7 percent from the field and watched their 57-40 lead whittle to one point with 1:48 remaining.

Then Seth Lundy made a key jumper and a pair of late free throws to seal the game in the 90 seconds. Lundy (20 points, seven rebounds) made 3 of his 4 shots in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Lions won a second straight game after holding off a late rally.

Penn State plays again in Friday's semifinal round of the Charleston Classic. Tipoff against Virginia Tech is scheduled for noon ET on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

