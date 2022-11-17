Scranton man sentenced for cocaine trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Scranton man has been sentenced after his involvement in conspiring to traffic cocaine from Puerto Rico.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Arnaldo Caban-Soto, 29, on November 2021 surveillance video at a residence in Scranton, captured Caban-Soto in possession of a package that authorities suspected contained a significant quantity of illegal drugs.

After a traffic stop police said they were able to place Caban-Soto in custody and get a search warrant for the package.

Inside the package police say they seized 3 kilograms of cocaine that was shipped from Puerto Rico to Northeastern PA.

Investigators said they discovered Caban-Soto’s role was to transport the cocaine to a location in New York where it would be packaged for further distribution.

Caban-Soto was sentenced to 36 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.

