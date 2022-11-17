MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are no partridges in a pear tree or six geese a-laying in the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties’ 12 Days of Giving. In fact, there are no birds at all; instead, there are 12 $100 gift cards to local businesses up for grabs thanks to a promotion sponsored by Steptoe and Johnson PLLC, that will give donors a chance to win.

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO