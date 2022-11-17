ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU, Shane Lyons Execute Separation Agreement

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will pay Shane Lyons $2.15 million in what can be termed "buyout" money after receiving his forced resignation from the Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President position at the school. The amount includes payments of his contracted salary for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, which totals $1.862 million, and additional payments totaling $287,500 which were not part of any previous contract or agreement between the two parties.
MORGANTOWN, WV
West Virginia wrestling pulls off Sunday sweep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Give to United Way of Monongalia in Preston Counties starting Dec. 1 for a chance to win gift cards to local businesses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are no partridges in a pear tree or six geese a-laying in the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties’ 12 Days of Giving. In fact, there are no birds at all; instead, there are 12 $100 gift cards to local businesses up for grabs thanks to a promotion sponsored by Steptoe and Johnson PLLC, that will give donors a chance to win.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Meadowbrook Mall working with local charities to spread holiday cheer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Meadowbrook Mall is working to spread holiday cheer not just to shoppers, but also to members of the community in need through its work with area charitable organizations. “We have always made an effort to give back whenever possible. For that reason, this holiday...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Joyce Ann Cavender Clark

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Ann Cavender Clark, 77, passed away peacefully after a long illness and then a short stay at Stonerise Morgantown. She was a beloved wife of 41 years and mother of four adult children. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, giving and gifted person who will be profoundly missed. We have been blessed to share our lives with her.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kylee Blacksten

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped it…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Brinlee Mae Jones

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brinlee Mae Jones took her final rest on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Brianna and Tim, of Bridgeport. Brinlee arrived on Tuesday, November 15th at 11:29 a.m. at only 23 weeks.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution —...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU concludes homestand versus App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Margaret Agatha (Bull) Fetty

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Agatha (Bull) Fetty passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of the staffs of Serenity Care Home and West Virginia Hospice. She was born in Weston on April 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Opha and Susie (Alkire)...
BUCKHANNON, WV

