Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
WVU, Shane Lyons Execute Separation Agreement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will pay Shane Lyons $2.15 million in what can be termed "buyout" money after receiving his forced resignation from the Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President position at the school. The amount includes payments of his contracted salary for the 2023 and 2024 calendar years, which totals $1.862 million, and additional payments totaling $287,500 which were not part of any previous contract or agreement between the two parties.
WVNews
Genesis Partners, local officials dedicate Haden Boulevard at Charles Pointe Crossing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Genesis Partners joined with local government officials Thursday to officially name the main boulevard that will take traffic off of W.Va. 279 and into the new Charles Pointe Crossing: Haden Boulevard. The road's name honors Jim Haden, a native of Morgantown and co-founder of...
WVNews
Susan Iristine Nichols Martin
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Susan Iristine Nichols Martin, 91, of Grafton, WV, passed awa…
WVNews
West Virginia wrestling pulls off Sunday sweep
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
WVNews
Give to United Way of Monongalia in Preston Counties starting Dec. 1 for a chance to win gift cards to local businesses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There are no partridges in a pear tree or six geese a-laying in the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties’ 12 Days of Giving. In fact, there are no birds at all; instead, there are 12 $100 gift cards to local businesses up for grabs thanks to a promotion sponsored by Steptoe and Johnson PLLC, that will give donors a chance to win.
WVNews
North Marion, Doddridge County counting down to state semifinals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Dazzling Dozen, trying to become a Super Six. The West Virginia high school football playoffs have reached the semifinal stage this weekend, and a pair of local teams still can make their dreams of winning it all in Wheeling.
WVNews
Patient transported after two-vehicle wreck on Main Street in West Milford, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Liberty Street in West Milford just before 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. One individual was transported to United Hospital Center for injuries sustained in the accident.
WVNews
Meadowbrook Mall working with local charities to spread holiday cheer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Meadowbrook Mall is working to spread holiday cheer not just to shoppers, but also to members of the community in need through its work with area charitable organizations. “We have always made an effort to give back whenever possible. For that reason, this holiday...
WVNews
The new, updated logo for WVU Potomac State athletics.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The world of college athletics are ever-changing, but then again, …
WVNews
Joyce Ann Cavender Clark
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce Ann Cavender Clark, 77, passed away peacefully after a long illness and then a short stay at Stonerise Morgantown. She was a beloved wife of 41 years and mother of four adult children. She was a beautiful, kind, loving, giving and gifted person who will be profoundly missed. We have been blessed to share our lives with her.
WVNews
Kylee Blacksten
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team capped it…
WVNews
Brinlee Mae Jones
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Brinlee Mae Jones took her final rest on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Children’s Hospital in the arms of her loving parents, Brianna and Tim, of Bridgeport. Brinlee arrived on Tuesday, November 15th at 11:29 a.m. at only 23 weeks.
WVNews
Shane Lyons hired by the University of Alabama
Shane Lyons wasn’t out of work for long. On Monday, Nov. 14, West Virginia University revealed that Lyons would no longer be the school’s director of athletics/associate vice president.
WVNews
Mistakes continue to haunt the Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One of the defining characteristics, unfortunately, of Neal Brown’s tenure at West Virginia University has been poor discipline in the area of penalties and game management. Time and again, the Mountaineers have hurt themselves in those categories with mental errors and lack of execution —...
WVNews
Marion County school board officials discuss importance of Narcan's availability in schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On Monday evening, the Marion County Board of Education held its second of three readings on a new regulation that would provide each school in the county with Narcan, and training school nurses to administer the life-saving drug has already begun. Narcan is a...
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive images from a cold 2022 Senior Day at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia suffered through a mistake-prone afternoon in falling 48-31 to Kansas State. The Mountaineers committed nine penalties (eight accepted) and turned the ball over twice, resulting in 14 Wildcat points. Welcome to the...
WVNews
The volleyball team is coached by Martha Ganoe.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – On the campus of WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, big things a…
WVNews
Harrison County's general services annex completion date still up in the air
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — County officials are not sure when work will begin under a recently-approved change order for the general services annex, or when county offices will move into the new structure. It has been more than two years since the groundbreaking at the facility site.
WVNews
WVU concludes homestand versus App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand Sunday as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Sunday’s contest will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.
WVNews
Margaret Agatha (Bull) Fetty
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Agatha (Bull) Fetty passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, under the compassionate care of the staffs of Serenity Care Home and West Virginia Hospice. She was born in Weston on April 17, 1939, a daughter of the late Opha and Susie (Alkire)...
Comments / 0