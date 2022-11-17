Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 21): Two Stats That Explain Bedlam
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Pokes opened more than a score favorite over West Virginia. • Digging into OSU’s slow starts and sputtering finishes + Looking at the importance Spencer Sanders was to Bedlam. • Bedlam...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Florida Offensive Line Transfer Joshua Braun
The Cowboys have struggled with offensive line depth for much of this season, and it looks like they’re trying to get an early start in replenishing their trenches for next season. Florida transfer Joshua Brown announced an Oklahoma State offer Monday. Listed at a monstrous 6-foot-6, 351 pounds, Braun...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said at His Pre-West Virginia News Conference
STILLWATER — After a strong start to the year, the Cowboys enter the final week of the regular season at 7-4. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy held his weekly media conference on Monday. Here is everything he said. On the demeanor of Oklahoma State on Sunday night. “We’re on...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 60-56 Overtime Loss to UCF
The Cowboys blew another double-digit lead on Friday night as despicable shooting left the Pokes beached in the Caribbean. Oklahoma State fell to UCF 60-56 in overtime on Friday at the Baha Mar Hoops tournament in The Bahamas. The Cowboys started the game with smothering defense and built a 17-point lead with 6:02 to play in the first half before OSU went cold … again.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said after Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — Mike Gundy had a chance to win consecutive Bedlam games for the first time in his career, but after an early Sooner flurry Saturday, the Cowboys came up short. Here is everything Gundy said in his postgame news conference. Opening statement. “Well obviously turnovers were the thing...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Oklahoma State Coaches Discuss Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Oklahoma State football team fell to Oklahoma 28-13 on Saturday. After the game, Mike Gundy, Derek Mason and Kasey Dunn discussed the Cowboys’ fourth loss of the season.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Superlatives: The Biggest Plays and Players from Oklahoma State’s Bedlam Loss
Good teams win; great teams cover. Oklahoma is neither of those, but that didn’t stop the Sooners from going up huge over the visiting Cowboys early and then somehow managing to come out with a 15-point win, despite no discernable offensive output over the final three quarters. It was as multi-faceted an ugly Oklahoma State game as I can remember.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wearing Cursive Cowboys, Orange-White, Orange for Bedlam
Oklahoma State is in Norman for Bedlam and the Cowboys will be wearing a new classic. The Cowboys will wear an orange-white-orange uniform combination with a Cursive Cowboys helmet. A classic look for a classic rivalry. Should look nice against the Sooners’ own classic kit. The Cowboys are 3-1...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Tiebreaker Denies Cowboy Cross Country National Championship, Women Finish Fourth
OFFICIAL RESULTS (Men) STILLWATER — The Cowboys were 0.2 seconds from claiming a fifth national championship in program history on Saturday morning. Running their home course, Oklahoma State lost via tiebreaker to Northern Arizona after the Cowboys entered the NCAA Championships as the No. 4 team in the country.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Live Blog: Cowboys’ Comeback Falls Short in 28-13 Bedlam Loss
NORMAN — The Cowboys got off to a dreadful start at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners scored 28 first-quarter points and lead 28-3 at the break. The Sooners have 365 yards of total offense to OSU’s 153. At the break, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is 13-for-34...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling Dominates Wyoming 34-3
STILLWATER — In a battle of Cowboys, the Oklahoma State Cowboys rode the Wyoming Cowboys halfway back to Laramie. Oklahoma State beat Wyoming 34-3 on Friday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Aside two falls, all of OSU’s wins included a riding time point, and even the falls had more than a minute of riding time before the Wyoming wrestlers’ shoulders touched the mat.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Injury Report: Sanders and Wilson In for Bedlam, Lacy, Ford, Harper Out
Oklahoma State will be missing some significant defensive playmakers when the Bedlam kicks off, but they do have back their star quarterback. As expected (and as he said last week), Spencer Sanders will start for the Cowboys in Norman on Saturday night. He is 1-1 as a starter against the Sooners. A win and he’ll join Tony Lindsay as the only Oklahoma State QB to earn two wins over OU in starts.
