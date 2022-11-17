Read full article on original website
Volunteers to drop off tiny trees at East TN Children's Hospital Monday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a tradition for volunteers to drop off hundreds of artificial, tiny Christmas trees at the East Tennessee Children's Hospital during the holiday season. On Monday, the tradition is expected to continue. Donors are expected to arrive at 6 p.m. to drop off several three-foot decorated...
More than ten Christmas parades will follow after Thanksgiving is over in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young girl was killed over the weekend at the Raleigh Christmas parade. A truck that was participating ran over her and turned the happy event into a fatal one. "That weighs heavy when we conduct these things, and that's one of the things I take...
Bearden lit up their Christmas tree
The Bearden Village Council held its 5th annual event on Kingston Pike and North Forest Park. There was hot cocoa and snacks along with some Christmas songs!
City of Knoxville offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday; 311, 211, and KAT services also affected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and some other city services will also temporarily stop regular operations so workers there can enjoy time with their loved ones. According to a release, the 311 and 211 service phone lines will also...
Set up underway for Fantasy of Trees
Volunteers are getting ready for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's Fantasy of Trees. It kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend.
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
Despite lower RSV case count, East TN Children's Hospital says it is reaching capacity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cases of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are rising nationally. In East Tennessee, health leaders said the number of new cases has started to drop. However, East Tennessee Children's Hospital said they are still at capacity as they try to treat patients. "Luckily, we have...
Beth Haynes is leaving WBIR: Relive some of her best moments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a bittersweet week at WBIR. We are saying goodbye to one of our most talented, loved and Straight from the Heart members of the Channel 10 family as Beth Haynes sets her sights on new horizons. Tuesday is Beth's last day, but she will always...
Turkey Creek welcomes the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa, Christmas music, and live reindeer will be part of the holiday fun arriving at the Pinnacle Creek Shopping Mall Friday night as part of the "All is Bright Tree Lighting Ceremony." The organizers said that there will be things for all ages such as pop-up...
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
Food pantries in Knox County seeing high demand ahead of Thanksgiving
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shepherd of Hope Food Pantry in Farragut said they are experiencing a high demand for Thanksgiving meals, compared to previous years. Renee Stone, director of the pantry, said requests for holiday meals have more than doubled. She said the rising prices for groceries, rent and gas have led families to look for alternate options this season.
Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
New East TN Historical Society exhibit showcases Knoxville contributions to film
The exhibit is called "Lights! Camera! Action!" and spotlights several actors from across East Tennessee who performed in Hollywood.
The impact of Black Panther on Knoxville's Black communities
In 2018, Black Panther started a cultural revolution. We looked at the impact it head on the Black community.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.
Mold found inside ice machine, rice thrown out at Knoxville Japanese steakhouse
Restaurant reports for the week of Nov. 17, 2022.
Billed by Surprise | Blount Co. veteran's credit lowered more than 50 points because of surprise medical bill
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A Blount County veteran, Ray Nelson, said his credit score dropped by more than 50 points because of a billing error. Nelson is a 100% disabled veteran because of his service in the First Gulf War. "I was lifting about 20 pounds of gear," Nelson said....
TDOT announces road projects this week
TDOT said it has planned construction sites in Anderson, Blount and Knox counties. Traffic could be affected by those lane closures.
