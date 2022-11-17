Read full article on original website
Related
College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning
The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Homer’s season ends in Class B football regional round for 2nd straight season
Cicero, N.Y. — Homer’s football season ends with a loss in the regional round of the state playoffs for the second straight season. The Trojans suffered a 53-8 setback to Maine-Endwell on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
Section III boys bowling 2022-23: Team previews, top bowlers, more
Boys bowling is ready to hit the lanes. Here are the teams, names and matchups you need to know before the season begins Monday.
Fun at media day: Winter sports athletes dance, cheer, make TikToks
It wasn’t all business at last week’s syracuse.com high school sports media day. Sure, we asked winter sports athletes and coaches about their outlook for the upcoming season, but we also had them help with TikToks. Check out the videos below, and give us a follow on TikTok.
2022 Section III boys volleyball league all-stars announced
The 2022 Section III boys volleyball league all-stars have been announced. Players are chosen by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Section III girls basketball coaches poll: Which player on your team has highest basketball IQ?
Cicero, N.Y. — The key to being a great floor general on a basketball court is becoming an expert in every aspect of the team. Section III is loaded with girls basketball players who serve as coaches on the court for their teams. >> Section III girls basketball players...
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Our 11 favorite photos from Section III winter sports media day: Which teams had the most fun?
Cicero, N.Y. -- Hundreds of Section III athletes mixed and mingled at syracuse.com’s high school media days last week at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Players posed for serious shots and hammed it up for our photographers. Here’s a rundown of some of the best goofing-around pictures:. >> More...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0