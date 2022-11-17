Read full article on original website
Greg Mcnamara
3d ago
OL patty seems real happy in his mugshot. The fact that it's taken a trial amd this much time to put someone who assaulted a man with a bat injustice just shows the flaws in New York State's criminal Justice system.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Sheriff’s office warns of arrest warrant scam
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says it’s receiving a lot of complaints about an arrest warrant scam. Officials say the scammers identify themselves as a member of local law enforcement, even using the names of real detectives, and demand payment in the form of gift cards to avoid being arrested on a warrant.
wwnytv.com
Watertown attorney suspended from practicing law
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown attorney has been suspended from practicing law for three years. David Antonucci was sanctioned for professional misconduct last Friday by the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department. Antonucci, whose law office is at 14 Public Square, has been an attorney since...
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of attacking two police officers during his arrest. Village police said Shannon Boprey was being taken into custody on November 3 when he elbowed one officer and the face and struck another in the back of the head. The...
Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD -11/8/22 – 11/14/22
Time/Date: 00:48:00 – 11/13/22 Booking Number: 9150. 02:39:08 09/21/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Time/Date: 20:51:00 – 11/09/22 Booking Number: 9112. Loc. of Arrest: 555 STATE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 14:46:29 10/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. Inmate Name: GIAMMELLA, DEVIN...
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
wwnytv.com
Fire damages Lewis County mobile home
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden mobile home was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say the fire at the Christine Mooney residence at 3404 River Road was called in shortly before 4 a.m. Port Leyden firefighters arrived to find fire in the...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on homeless shelter, Lowville ban & ‘Lucky’ dog
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A temporary homeless shelter opened inside a donated building on Main Avenue in Watertown. It came a day after the mayor took issue with tarps being put up at the Butler Pavilion to shield homeless people from the snowstorm:. Think you dropped the ball, Mayor...
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
wwnytv.com
Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, formerly of Malone and Canton
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Marcia E. Santimaw Bouissey, 76, of Truman Avenue, Plattsburgh and formerly of Malone and Canton, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 at CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh. A graveside service will be held in the Spring in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services,...
wwnytv.com
Theresa man dies in 3-vehicle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash in the town of Theresa Thursday. State police say a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Joshua Morgan of Theresa was traveling north on State Route 37 around 6:15 p.m. when it was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Jaydon Brow, also of Theresa, near the intersection with Wilson Road.
wwnytv.com
Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Kathaleen E. LaVallee, 72, of Elm Ridge Road formerly of Tupper Lake, died peacefully Friday morning November 18, 2022 at home under the care of her daughter, Gina and Jefferson County Hospice. She was born on December 26, 1949 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Leroy & Olive (Trainor) Dunham. She graduated from Tupper Lake High School.
wwnytv.com
Joshua A. Morgan, 46, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Joshua A. Morgan, 46, retired army medic of Theresa NY, passed away on November 17, 2022 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born on October 21, 1976, in Peoria, Illinois, son of Kenneth and Sharon (Dotzert) Morgan. Josh, beloved Dad, Husband, Brother, Son and Veteran was predeceased by his father, Kenny Morgan. Joshua graduated from Washington Community High School in 1995. He joined the Army Reserves right after high school. He enlisted into active duty in 1998.
wwnytv.com
Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Linda L. Hautamaki, 73, of Trout Creek, Michigan, passed away November 16, 2022 at the home of her daughter in Dexter, NY. She was born on March 5, 1949 in Pontiac, Michigan, daughter of Daniel R. and Dora (Brownell) Pifer. She graduated from Clarkston High...
wwnytv.com
Service Rescheduled: Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service with military honors for Janelle Annalee Cruz, 41, of Whittaker Road, Carthage, has been rescheduled due to the weather for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:00pm Noon at the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the Church. Janelle died on November 12,2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
wwnytv.com
University gifts unnamed street to village
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A street in Canton, once owned by St. Lawrence University, is now gifted to the village. The unnamed street is located off of U.S. Route 11 between Walgreens and SeaComm. For years, the street was owned by the University, and university officials thought they had...
wwnytv.com
Governor tells Watertown “More Help is Coming”
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul tells 7NEWS more plows and operators are coming to the North Country to help clear the snow from this weekend’s historic lake effect snowstorm. Governor Hochul was expected to visit the Watertown area Sunday morning and give a snowstorm update, but mid-morning...
wwnytv.com
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
wwnytv.com
Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Kate “Stella” Sheldon, 98, of Washington Street, died peacefully on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice. A full obituary will be published shortly. The family is being cared for by Lundy...
wwnytv.com
Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Port Leyden
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Starr Ann Loomis, 48, of Mechanic Street, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home. Starr is survived by her beloved husband Heath; two sons and their fiancés, Travis Williams (Kendal Kirkbride) of Port Leyden, Michael Williams (Abbey Galarneau) of Port Leyden; a daughter, Allison Mooney of Port Leyden; three step- children and their children, Shania Babcock and her children, Paisley, Jace, and Leah of Port Leyden, Kassidy and Joe Lunette and their children, Owen and Otto of Port Leyden, and Danielle Loomis and her partner Brenen Stanford of Port Leyden; four siblings and their spouses, Terry and Melissa Reynolds of Georgia, Lynn Jones of Lowville, Bobby Jo and “Bubba” Janack of Syracuse, and Ashley and Carl Hatton or Norwich; and one step-sister, Rhonda Davis of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents Terry Reynolds and Jana Gordon Reynolds.
