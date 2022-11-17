ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Christmas in Warner Robins: Check out these upcoming holiday events

By Hannah Jones
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8zYp_0jEp5B1W00

The City of Warner Robins is kicking off the holiday cheer and bringing traditions back with a full calendar of upcoming Christmas events.

The 64th Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is returning to its historic route along Watson Boulevard and will be hosted by the city for the first time in years.

On Dec. 3, the beloved parade will start at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard and end at the intersection of North Houston Road and Watson Boulevard by the Houston Health Pavilion.

“It’s a tradition that goes back decades,” said Mayor LaRhonda Patrick. “In Warner Robins, we love traditions around holidays and that is one of the main things our city has always done, almost since we first came into existence.

“That’s why it means so much to our city to have our parade on Watson Boulevard. People grew up as children going to Watson Boulevard to see the parade every year, so many people expressed their desire to see the parade on Watson again. And we’re so happy we’re able to make that happen this year. And it’ll be that way the rest of the time that I’m in office at least.”

On Wednesday, the City of Warner Robins announced this year’s grand marshals, Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson of Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital . The two local veterinarians star in the Nat Geo WILD show “Critter Fixers: Country Vets,” which is currently in its fourth season streaming on Disney+.

“Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson, they are staples in our community,” Patrick said. “They’ve done so much professionally and personally inside our community. Many look up to them and we’re so proud to have them represent our city on a national stage. They are truly supportive with the City of Warner Robins and we love any time we get to join with them to do something that’s positive. We’re elated that they had time on their schedule to come and be a part of this amazing tradition.”

The city’s deadline to submit an application to participate in the parade was passed, but Patrick said Wednesday that there are still a few spots available.

“We can still take some latecomers if they call us,” she said.

Patrick said the city is looking for more volunteers to help during the event. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact City Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLoqs_0jEp5B1W00
Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson will be the grand marshals of the 64th Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade. The veterinarians run Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in Bonaire and star in the Disney+ show “Critter Fixers: Country Vets.” Matthew Odom/National Geographic/Matthew Odom

Christmas Tree Lighting

On Thursday, the city is kicking off its first holiday event of the season with the annual Warner Robins Christmas Tree Lighting .

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. in the southwest quadrant of Commercial Circle Park.

“The tree is already up with all the decorations,” Patrick said. “We’re going to have Santa and his sleigh so children can take photos with Santa on-site. We’ll also have train rides, food trucks, hot chocolate, popcorn and music performances.”

Patrick discussed this year’s theme for all Warner Robins Christmas festivities: “Bringing Back Christmas.”

“‘Bringing Back Christmas’ means reviving the Christmas spirit post-COVID-19,” she said. “During COVID, a lot of things didn’t look the same and the holidays didn’t feel the same … So now we’re really trying to ‘live it up’ this year and highlight all the fun things and create new traditions for families.”

Full calendar of 2022 Christmas events:

Christmas Tree Lighting

  • When: Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.
  • Where: Commercial Circle Park

64th Annual Christmas Parade

  • When: Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.
  • Where: Starts at Watson Blvd & Davis Dr

Christmas Tree Planting Ceremony at City Hall

  • When: Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Where: Warner Robins City Hall
  • Hosted by Keep Warner Robins Beautiful

Family Fun Night at North Houston Sports Complex

  • When: Dec. 7 from 3 - 8 p.m.
  • Where: North Houston Sports Complex
  • Hosted by Warner Robins Parks & Recreation

Home Decoration Contest Award Ceremony

  • When: Dec. 15 at noon
  • Where: Warner Robins City Hall

Pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus

  • When: Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
  • Where: Warner Robins City Hall

Christmas Tree Roundup

  • When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Where: Warner Robins Senior Center on Maple St
  • Hosted by Keep Warner Robins Beautiful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olcbv_0jEp5B1W00
The crowd on Watson Boulevard waves at Santa Claus during the Robins Regional Christmas Parade in this Telegraph file photo. Jenna Eason/Special to The Telegraph

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

VIP Homeless Festival in Macon helps those in need

MACON, Ga. — At Carolyn Crayton Park on Sunday people were able to get warm covers and even warmer food. Angela's Anointed Angels partnered with the free masons to give away clothes, blankets and more to those in need from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This was the first...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Mistletoe Market brings Christmas cheer to Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — The Mistletoe Market returns to the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter this weekend. They've got over 100 vendors with thousands of things on display including jewelry clothes and toys. Lisa Hays created the event almost 20 years ago, and she says their women's group that organizes...
PERRY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins residents donate new toys for families in need

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Emergency responders kicked off their third annual, "Stuff the Engine" Christmas toy donations on Thursday. This charitable event encourages members of the community to bring new, unwrapped gifts for emergency responders to deliver to families in need. Participants enjoyed a festive atmosphere decked out with...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon leaders, churches hold Prevent the Violence event Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Changing Mindsets, Inc. partners with several Macon churches, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other Macon-Bibb leaders to address violence in Macon. They are holding a Prevent the Violence event on Saturday, November 19th at 11am. The event is happening at Unionville Baptist Church...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon couple hosting festival aimed at helping the homeless

MACON, Ga. — Angela Reeaves-Brown and James Brown have made it their passion to help people who don't have a home, basic necessities, and money. With their nonprofit, Angela's Anointed Angels, Inc., they are bringing another event to help homeless people. In July, 13WMAZ reported the Macon couple handing...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A middle Georgia baker is baking his way onto the Food Network

UNADILLA, Ga. (WGXA)- One local middle Georgian has made his way to the Food Network. Unadilla, Georgia is getting nationwide attention thanks to local Corey Jones being on the Food Network's Christmas Cookie Challenge. He's among four contestants who could win the title of cookie champion and 10,000 dollars. I...
UNADILLA, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's to Open Restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia

The Georgia community is about to have a new family-friendly destination for game days when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 21. Located at 1070 Highway 96 and near Rigby’s Water World and Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Walk-On’s executive team and Warner Robins franchise partners at 10 a.m.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
9K+
Followers
149
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy