Christmas in Warner Robins: Check out these upcoming holiday events

The City of Warner Robins is kicking off the holiday cheer and bringing traditions back with a full calendar of upcoming Christmas events.

The 64th Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade is returning to its historic route along Watson Boulevard and will be hosted by the city for the first time in years.

On Dec. 3, the beloved parade will start at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Davis Drive and Watson Boulevard and end at the intersection of North Houston Road and Watson Boulevard by the Houston Health Pavilion.

“It’s a tradition that goes back decades,” said Mayor LaRhonda Patrick. “In Warner Robins, we love traditions around holidays and that is one of the main things our city has always done, almost since we first came into existence.

“That’s why it means so much to our city to have our parade on Watson Boulevard. People grew up as children going to Watson Boulevard to see the parade every year, so many people expressed their desire to see the parade on Watson again. And we’re so happy we’re able to make that happen this year. And it’ll be that way the rest of the time that I’m in office at least.”

On Wednesday, the City of Warner Robins announced this year’s grand marshals, Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson of Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital . The two local veterinarians star in the Nat Geo WILD show “Critter Fixers: Country Vets,” which is currently in its fourth season streaming on Disney+.

“Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson, they are staples in our community,” Patrick said. “They’ve done so much professionally and personally inside our community. Many look up to them and we’re so proud to have them represent our city on a national stage. They are truly supportive with the City of Warner Robins and we love any time we get to join with them to do something that’s positive. We’re elated that they had time on their schedule to come and be a part of this amazing tradition.”

The city’s deadline to submit an application to participate in the parade was passed, but Patrick said Wednesday that there are still a few spots available.

“We can still take some latecomers if they call us,” she said.

Patrick said the city is looking for more volunteers to help during the event. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact City Hall.

Christmas Tree Lighting

On Thursday, the city is kicking off its first holiday event of the season with the annual Warner Robins Christmas Tree Lighting .

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. in the southwest quadrant of Commercial Circle Park.

“The tree is already up with all the decorations,” Patrick said. “We’re going to have Santa and his sleigh so children can take photos with Santa on-site. We’ll also have train rides, food trucks, hot chocolate, popcorn and music performances.”

Patrick discussed this year’s theme for all Warner Robins Christmas festivities: “Bringing Back Christmas.”

“‘Bringing Back Christmas’ means reviving the Christmas spirit post-COVID-19,” she said. “During COVID, a lot of things didn’t look the same and the holidays didn’t feel the same … So now we’re really trying to ‘live it up’ this year and highlight all the fun things and create new traditions for families.”

Full calendar of 2022 Christmas events:

Christmas Tree Lighting

When: Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Where: Commercial Circle Park

64th Annual Christmas Parade

When: Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.

Where: Starts at Watson Blvd & Davis Dr

Christmas Tree Planting Ceremony at City Hall

When: Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Warner Robins City Hall

Hosted by Keep Warner Robins Beautiful

Family Fun Night at North Houston Sports Complex

When: Dec. 7 from 3 - 8 p.m.

Where: North Houston Sports Complex

Hosted by Warner Robins Parks & Recreation

Home Decoration Contest Award Ceremony

When: Dec. 15 at noon

Where: Warner Robins City Hall

Pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus

When: Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.

Where: Warner Robins City Hall

Christmas Tree Roundup

When: Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Warner Robins Senior Center on Maple St

Hosted by Keep Warner Robins Beautiful