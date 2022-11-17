Read full article on original website
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Kevin Durant admits he felt bad about recent media comments.
SB Nation
Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint
The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win
The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
Why Celtics winning without Jayson Tatum putting up MVP numbers should put NBA on notice
When the Celtics kept piling up wins while Jayson Tatum put up huge numbers, the MVP hype felt natural. But an off-night or two mixed into an 82-game season is not a huge deal. That’s been the case for Tatum as he put up 19 points in back-to-back games on low efficiency.
Jaylen Brown explains why he didn’t delete tweet about Kyrie Irving supporters
Jaylen Brown addressed his “energy” tweet about Kyrie Irving supporters at the United Center with reporters in greater depth on Monday after he later tweeted Sunday night that he mistook the group for a fraternity. Brown explained his original tweet was simply an endorsement of Irving’s return to...
What Jets QB Zach Wilson said after struggling again in loss to Patriots
Sunday marked another poor performance for Zach Wilson against the New England Patriots. The Jets’ second-year quarterback completed 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards in the 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. The loss dropped Wilson to 0-4 vs. the Patriots in his young career and was the franchise’s...
ESPN QB expert questions whether Zach Wilson knows Jets playbook
The New England Patriots defense made Zach Wilson look silly in their win on Sunday. Now, an ESPN expert is questioning whether the New York Jets quarterback fully understands the playbook. On Monday, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky broke down a play from the game at Gillette...
Former Celtics: Aaron Nesmith avoids injury in celebration mishap after leading Pacers win
It’s been an up an down start to the year for Aaron Nesmith in his new home with the Indiana Pacers. The former Celtics wing has battled some injuries and inconsistent shooting out of the gate but broke through on Saturday night with his best performance of the year.
Celtics vs. Bulls: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 21)
The Celtics are playing the best basketball in the league as they’re on a nine-game winning streak. The league’s No. 1 offense has been paired up with an improving defense, which results in the league-best 13-3 record. The Bulls have stumbled recently as they’re on a four-game losing streak and have a 6-10 record. But Chicago did hand Boston its first loss of the season on the United Center court, so the Celtics will look to get some revenge. The last time the two teams met, the Celtics beat the Bulls 123-119 in a close finish.
Browns vs. Bills moved to Detroit due to snow; Here’s how to watch Sunday
Both the Bills and the Browns will be on the road this week in a rare occurrence, when they both head to Detroit square off in a Week 11 matchup. The game was originally supposed to be played in Buffalo but a snow storm us expected to engulf the region over the weekend.
