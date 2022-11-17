ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stephen Curry’s fadeaway 3 was so amazing it almost made a Rockets coach faint

The Golden State Warriors had not won a road game all season when they traveled to Houston to take on the rebuilding Rockets on Sunday night. The Warriors’ 0-8 mark away from the Chase Center was one of the biggest reasons the defending champs had stumbled out of the gates to begin the new season, and it looked like the trend might continue after the Rockets blasted Golden State in the second quarter to take a halftime lead.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Pelicans 117-109 for 9th straight win

The Celtics won their ninth straight game on Friday night, holding off a late rally by the Pelicans for a 117-109 victory to improve to 13-3 on the year. Derrick White led the way for the visitors while filling in for an injured Marcus Smart at point guard, scoring a season-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. Jaylen Brown had a game-high 27 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists to help Boston overcome a tough shooting night from Jayson Tatum (19 points, 10 assists).
Celtics vs. Bulls: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NBA basketball (Nov. 21)

The Celtics are playing the best basketball in the league as they’re on a nine-game winning streak. The league’s No. 1 offense has been paired up with an improving defense, which results in the league-best 13-3 record. The Bulls have stumbled recently as they’re on a four-game losing streak and have a 6-10 record. But Chicago did hand Boston its first loss of the season on the United Center court, so the Celtics will look to get some revenge. The last time the two teams met, the Celtics beat the Bulls 123-119 in a close finish.
