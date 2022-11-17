Ticketmaster scraps plans for sale of Taylor Swift tickets to general public

Two days after “unprecedented demand” led to widespread issues with Ticketmaster’s presale for the Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” concert dates, the ticketing behemoth called off putting the remaining tickets on sale to the public Friday morning as planned.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster said Thursday via Twitter .

Swift announced her new tour Nov. 1, including a scheduled appearance on Saturday, July 8, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Only 10 days later, Swift added a second concert date in Kansas City on Friday, July 7.

It is Swift’s first concert tour since 2018.

Presale tickets for the 52-show tour were scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, but Ticketmaster wasn’t prepared for the influx of ticket-seeking Swifties.

Ticketmaster apologized for the presale hiccups, which left fans angry and led to some presale postponements.

All remaining tickets were scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday morning, but Ticketmaster scrapped those plans at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Clicking on the Kansas City tour dates leads to a page with a message at 11:47 a.m. from Ticketmaster that reads: “There is no presale inventory remaining from TaylorSwiftTix Presale or Capital One Exclusive Cardholder Presale.”

Fans who join the queue for the Kansas City shows on the Ticketmaster website are greeted with a screen that shows no ticket available and lists no time when tickets may become available for sale.

Ticket resellers, including StubHub, didn’t seem to encounter the same issues with accessing presale tickets.

StubHub had dozens, perhaps hundreds, of Taylor Swift tickets for the Friday and Saturday show at Arrowhead. Tickets for the July 7 show ranged from $387 to $18,000, while tickets for the July 8 show ranged from $402 to $18,000.

Meanwhile, Vivid Seats prices for the July 7 show ranged from $429 to $14,442, while prices for the July 8 show ranged from $443 to $11,233.

Tickets For Less also had Swift tickets, ranging from $638 to $9,417 for the July 7 show and from $662 to $9,233 for the July 8 show .

The Eras Tour ticketing debacle has renewed scrutiny of Ticketmaster , which some regard as a monopoly and others accuse of conspiring with ticket resellers to flood the secondary market with overpriced tickets.

Tennessee planned to launch an antitrust probe in Ticketmaster’s practices.

