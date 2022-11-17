El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to hold South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert on December 3

Read full article on original website
Barber college in El Dorado ready to host 7th annual Christmas event on December 17
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jason Alan Barber College in El Dorado, Ark., is getting ready to host its 7th annual “Give a Child a Christmas” event on December 17, 2022. The event will be happening from 10 AM to 2 PM at the barber college which is located at 200 W. Locust Street in downtown El Dorado, Ark.
SAU’s Celebration of Lights set for December 1
MAGNOLIA, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Southern Arkansas University is getting ready for its 38th annual Celebration of Lights set for December 1, 2022. The event will take place throughout the afternoon and evening and will feature festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”
Special Black Friday event happening in Camden on Thanksgiving night
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Participating businesses in the city of Camden, Ark., are putting on a special Black Friday event starting Thanksgiving night, November 24, 2022. The shopping event will begin at 8 PM that night and will last until midnight. the Black Friday event will continue into November...
Christmas Craft Fair hosted by Health Works Fitness in El Dorado on December 3
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Health Works Fitness Center in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair on December 3, 2022, from 9 AM to 1 PM. The event will be located in the lobby and yoga studio of the Health Works Fitness Center. Shoppers will experience...
South Arkansas Community College to host basic sewing classes starting November 29
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting basic sewing classes on November 29 and December 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 2022. The classes will be located at the SouthArk Center for Work Force Development and will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.
Chapel Hart bringing Glory Days tour to El Dorado
The public sale of tickets for the El Dorado appearance of Chapel Hart starts at 10 a.m. Friday. The country music trio from Poplarville, MS will be in concert at the First Financial Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 with special guest Lucas Hoge. Chapel Hart was inducted...
RiverMarket to sparkle the season starting on November 25th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 25, 2022, the holiday events and activities are taking place in and around Monroe. For the RiverMarket holiday events, be sure to view the image above.
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 21st
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/21/2022) Areas of showers got an early start across the region this morning. Some areas even seeing some light sleet mix in with the rain at times. Scattered showers are likely through much of the day, thanks to a trough of low pressure to our west.
Union eliminates Sterlington, Ruston defeats Ouachita, Neville beats East Ascension, and West Monroe
Watch these highlights from Friday Night Blitz, playoffs round 2!. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on […]
Monroe townhouses set ablaze, four homes damaged
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two townhouses are severely damaged and two others need major repairs following a fire on the 1400 block of Erin St. in Monroe that happened on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. The Monroe Fire Department was called around 11:00 A.M. to respond to a fire. When they...
Man found shot to death in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound. Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.
WMPD investigating crash on Arkansas Rd.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police are investigating a crash between a truck and a motorcyclist that occurred Thursday evening in the 1600 block of Arkansas Rd. One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. Arkansas Rd. is now open for traffic after being shut down by WMPD.
Proposed pay cuts for three Columbia County officials set government abuzz
A recent proposal by the Columbia County Quorum Court Finance Committee to cut the pay of three incoming county-wide officials has created a political hornet’s nest. The committee voted 3-2 to recommend that the 2023 county budget, which has yet to be approved by the full Quorum Court, slice the current pay of three positions – County Assessor, County Judge and County Sheriff.
$0.76 per gallon gas: Where to find it
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 76® gas stations in Monroe and West Monroe will be showing their appreciation to customers during their first-ever Customer Appreciation Fuel Crawl, which will take place from Nov. 17-19. During the event, regular, unleaded gas will cost $0.76 per gallon. The event will last for only one hour per location. There are five participating locations and customers must use the pre-downloaded My 76® app.
Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office arrests 60 people during warrant sweep; mostly warrants for narcotic charges
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sherriff office, Metro Narcotics, and several local agencies conducted a warrant sweep. According to a release from Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office, the sweep resulted in 60 people being arrested on warrants for mostly narcotics charges. More results will be released at an upcoming press conference on Tuesday, […]
Albemarle's biggest expansion challenge: Finding 100 more workers to help run it
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series about Albemarle Corporation’s plans to expand its two Columbia County bromine plants. CLICK HERE to see Part 1, published Thursday. As if a five-year, $540 million expansion project at Albemarle Corporation isn’t a sufficiently difficult task. Virtually...
West Monroe Police Department to conduct occupant protection checkpoints
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will conduct an occupant protection checkpoint. According to a release, the City of West Monroe has had many motorists traveling in violation of Louisiana’s occupant protection laws. This West Monroe police aim to combat these problems by creating high visibility to the community and communicating […]
