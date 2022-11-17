Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 13:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Where fresh snow is on the ground from the recent lake effect snow event, patchy blowing and drifting snow may occur in open areas.
