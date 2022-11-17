ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, PA

PennLive.com

Chipotle opening in Cumberland County with giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expanding its reach in Cumberland County. One of the restaurants will open Nov. 22 at 1120 Carlisle Road at the Shoppes at Cedar Cliff in Lower Allen Township. To celebrate the opening, the first five people in line on opening day will receive complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighters battle house fire in central Pa.

A house fire was reported Sunday evening in York County, dispatch said. The fire was first reported at 8:45 p.m. at 117 North York Road in Monaghan Township, according to York County dispatch. Dispatch said crews are still on the scene after an hour. Any injury reports were not immediately...
WGAL

Dauphin water main slowly being repaired

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Update: Crews have said that they have finished fixing the water break and the hundreds left without water will be gaining it back. Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County on Sunday. Dispatchers say it was in the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County seeks input on newly proposed transportation plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) announced Monday that they are looking for public input on their new Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). According to Franklin County, the LRTP is a drafted plan which outlines the county’s transportation priorities for the next 20+ years, with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Missing teen found safely in Franklin County

WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update, 2 p.m.: Police say Mason Koontz has been located safely. Washington Township Police issued an advisory for a missing teen. He has brown eyes and hair and is 5-foot-5, weighing 140 pounds. Anyone who sees Koontz is asked to contact police at 911 or 717-762-1447.
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

Rep. Kim announces $3.4 million in grants to support veterans, children, police in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) today announced that three Harrisburg projects will receive a total of $3.4 million in grant money. The funding is provided by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

2 firefighters injured while battling Adams County fire

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire in Tyrone Township, Adams County early Sunday morning. According to Assistant Fire Chief Tyler Kime of the Bendersville Community Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township at around 6 a.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vandal punctures tires on woman's van

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

