Fresno, CA

Woman found in front yard, dead from wounds in Fresno. Deputies investigate as homicide

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

The death of a woman who was found with wounds Thursday in her front yard is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Fresno Country Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on McKinley Avenue just east of Temperance Avenue about 7:15 a.m. after a man called 911, spokesperson Tony Botti said.

The woman was found unresponsive and deputies saw her injuries appeared to have been inflicted by another person, he said.

Botti declined to elaborate on the extent on injuries.

Other family members arrived to the scene and they, as well as the man who called 911, were being interviewed, he said.

The man lived at the home with the woman but they were not married, he said.

Botti said the sheriff’s office has opened 22 homicide investigations so far this year, but only 13 originated in the county’s jurisdictions. The others come from cities with smaller police departments who turned the case over.

The county had 18 at the same time last year, he said.

Law enforcement responds to a home where the woman was found dead in the yard on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com
A woman who died from wounds in her front yard is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Fresno Country Sheriff’s Office. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com

