Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Christian Serratos asked for that Rosita fate on The Walking Dead finale
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Perhaps no show has had as prodigious a body count as The Walking Dead over its 11-season run. So the question when it came to the AMC drama's series finale was not so much a matter of if someone big would die, but rather who. While Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati) bit the dust at the start of the episode while trying to escape a zombie herd, there was one much bigger domino yet to fall.
EW.com
Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
EW.com
Drew Barrymore smitten by 'real-life 50 First Dates' love story
50 First Dates has warmed chilly hearts since it was released in 2004. Now, a real love story that mirrors the film has proven to be just as touching. The "miraculous" love story caught the attention of Drew Barrymore, who starred in the hit comedy, and on Friday's episode of her talk show she invited the pair on for a segment.
EW.com
Supernatural cast and creator pay tribute to late actress Nicki Aycox
The Supernatural family is remembering one of its own. Series creator Eric Kripke and several cast members have been paying their respects to the late actress Nicki Aycox, who originated the role of Meg Masters on the long-running CW show and died last week at 47. "Gutted to hear the...
EW.com
Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini believes Judy's fate is a choose-your-own adventure
Warning: this post contains spoilers for Dead to Me's final season. Dead to Me star Linda Cardellini believes Judy's heartbreaking fate is very much up for interpretation. In the third and final season of the dramedy, the free-spirited and altruistic artist receives an unexpected diagnosis after undergoing some routine scans following the hit-and-run at the end of season 2. She has cervical cancer, a development that leaves her ride-or-die bestie Jen (Christina Applegate) shattered, given her mother's history with the disease.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
EW.com
The Walking Dead finale ending with Rick and Michonne explained
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. The Walking Dead easily could have ended its epic 11-season, record-breaking run with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) riding off into the distance on his motorcycle. And for a minute there, as the screen faded to black, it appeared it would. And then a match was lit.
EW.com
Chandler Riggs on his Walking Dead finale cameo you didn't see
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. A bevy of dearly departed Walking Dead characters returned — in voice form, at least — for Sunday's series finale as actors like Steven Yeun, Laurie Holden, Michael Cudlitz, and Sonequa Martin-Green joined Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Danai Gurira's Michonne in proclaiming, "We're the ones who live." (Read our deep dive on that final montage with tons of intel from producers.) But one original actor went even further than that.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
EW.com
Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman's attempts to teach him how to dance backfired: 'His helping was not helping'
In hindsight, Ryan Reynolds should've known better than to ask the Greatest Showman for performance tips. The Deadpool actor revealed that he tapped his longtime "nemesis" Hugh Jackman — who is currently marching down Broadway in The Music Man — for guidance on how to sing and dance for Spirited, his new Christmas musical with Will Ferrell. But the results didn't exactly fill Reynolds up with holiday cheer.
EW.com
Disenchanted director Adam Shankman on summoning the magic of a fairy tale during a global pandemic
When Disenchanted director Adam Shankman took on the challenge of following up a beloved fairy tale, 2007's Enchanted, itself a movie that was already a fresh spin, he needed a Eureka moment — and he got one. "Why does 'true love's kiss' have to be romantic?" he tells EW...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Debate Who Would Best Succeed Frank Reagan as Commissioner
Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan has been the commissioner on 'Blue Bloods' for quite some time, so fans are starting to debate who they'd want to see be his successor.
EW.com
What to Watch this week: Snap your fingers for Wednesday debut, and Criminal Minds returns with Evolution
Thanksgiving week is the perfect time to catch up on shows and movies you may have fallen behind on watching (who doesn't love a good post-Turkey Day binge?), but there are still a lot of new shows and episodes to check out, including the season 31 finale of Dancing With the Stars, where Charli D'Amelio, Shangela, Wayne Brady, and Gabby Windey are all competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy.
EW.com
Melissa McBride goes inside that emotional Carol and Daryl Walking Dead goodbye
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers on the series finale of The Walking Dead. I'm not crying… you're crying! Fine! We're all crying. The Walking Dead series finale featured many emotional moments, including the death of Rosita, the triumphant return of Rick and Michonne, and Maggie reliving the pain of the day her husband was brutally killed. But one of the most impactful sequences featured the last moments together for the last two remaining original season 1 characters on the show.
EW.com
Elton John dons robe version of his classic 1975 Dodger Stadium look at final farewell show
Elton John recreated his classic Dodger Stadium look... at Dodger Stadium no less. As Dua Lipa joined the Rocket Man on stage at Dodger Stadium in L.A. for the final show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road North American tour, John suited up in a sequin-bedazzled robe adorned with his initials, as well a sparkling baseball cap featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers logo.
EW.com
Mr. Spielberg, Gabriel LaBelle is ready for his close-up in The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg's self-assurance as a young director earned him the title of "young genius" from an aging Joan Crawford — and helped feed the legend that he broke into Hollywood by sneaking into an empty office on the Universal lot. Gabriel LaBelle, who plays Sammy Fabelman, a dramatized version...
EW.com
Florence + the Machine postpone Dance Fever tour after Florence Welch breaks her foot: 'My heart is aching'
Florence Welch is hanging up her dancing shoes, at least for now. The Florence + the Machine frontwoman announced that the band must postpone the U.K. leg of their Dance Fever tour — which just kicked off Nov. 16 — after she discovered she had recently broken her foot. The group were previously scheduled to play London's O2 Arena for a second night on Saturday.
EW.com
Kelly Rowland defends Chris Brown's AMAs win after crowd boos: 'Chill out'
Kelly Rowland quieted down a disappointed crowd at the 2022 American Music Awards after Chris Brown took home the win for favorite male R&B singer. Rowland presented the nominees, which included Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd, and accepted on an absent Brown's behalf when he was crowned winner. It elicited boos from the audience, as the controversial artist has a long history of legal troubles pertaining to sexual assault and rape allegations, the latter of which he has denied.
EW.com
Jason David Frank, original Power Rangers star, dies at 49
Jason David Frank, the actor and mixed martial artist beloved for his role as one of the original Power Rangers, has died at the age of 49. Frank's representative, Justine Hunt, confirmed the news to EW. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being," Hunt said in a statement. "He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will be truly missed."
EW.com
'I was like, is someone trying to kill me?' The Menu stars reveal their worst restaurant experiences
In the just-released dark comedy The Menu, Ralph Fiennes' famous chef orchestrates a nightmarish evening at his restaurant for a dozen guests, including characters played by Anya Taylor-Joy and John Leguizamo. So what was the worst dining experience ever endured in real-life by the latter two actors?. "I've had a...
Comments / 0