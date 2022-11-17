ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVC

CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Escaped Monroe County inmate worker in custody, says sheriff's office

Monroe County, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County has been successfully captured says the Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones. The sheriff says Ricky Lynn Burnette was captured Saturday morning in Knox County, Tennessee. He continues to say that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Crews respond to Bledsoe County house fire Friday night.

Bledsoe County, Tenn. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They said they were assisting in the investigation. They pointed us to the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office for more information. We have reached out and will update you when we get a response. Depend on...
BLEDSOE COUNTY, TN

