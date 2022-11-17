Read full article on original website
WTVC
'Cold & callous:' Federal lawsuit filed against Hamilton Co. DA Wamp for Budgetel eviction
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A federal lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Budgetel resident against Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp. The federal lawsuit is being filed by attorney Robin Flores on behalf of Charles Burkhalter, a disabled Vietnam veteran. The lawsuit says Burkhalter began renting at the...
WTVC
Update: Hearing postponed, Budgetel residents to wait until next week to learn fate
A judge on Monday postponed a hearing for this case until December 5th. That's after many former Budgetel tenants showed up to court, hoping their voices would be heard. Later on Monday, we caught up with some of them, who are living at a Super 8 motel for the next 2 weeks.
WTVC
Can Hamilton County 3rd graders pass a required reading test? UTC students aim to help
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Under a new state law third graders in Tennessee are now required to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. As the state's new literacy retention rate continues to work its way into classrooms, we're asking how tutors aim to help students overcome this new challenge.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
WTVC
Bio One is here to help with mold
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Michael Kishigian talks about how mold is more common and dangerous than expected. Bio One is here to help with any hazardous cleanup and decontamination needs. Stay connected with Bio One Chattanooga. (423) 902-9858. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Escaped Monroe County inmate worker in custody, says sheriff's office
Monroe County, Tenn. — An escaped inmate worker from Monroe County has been successfully captured says the Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones. The sheriff says Ricky Lynn Burnette was captured Saturday morning in Knox County, Tennessee. He continues to say that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were...
WTVCFOX
Chase of wanted felon in Chattanooga ends with patrol vehicle, 2 others damaged, arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A chase of a wanted felon in Chattanooga Sunday night ended with the suspect in custody, an officer hurt, and 3 vehicles damaged, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened a little after 5:30 p.m., when an officer noticed the vehicle of a wanted suspect, 28-year-old...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: Picking the right law firm that fits you
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talk about how the McMahan Law Firm is different from the rest. They are local, experienced, and care about helping your situation. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
THP encourages child safety with car seat check event at Bass Pro Shop in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — With the return of the holiday season, Tennessee State Troopers are encouraging people to keep their children safe while driving and to know the laws when it comes to car seats. Tennessee and Georgia Highway Patrol Officers worked together in a car seat check event. The...
WTVC
Top of Santa's Nice List: Chattanooga woman secures gifts for thousands of senior citizens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One Chattanooga woman is making it her mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Turns out, being on the top of Santa's nice...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
WTVC
Tennessee duck hunters greeted by low water
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee's duck season opens on Friday (Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 5 through Jan. 31). However the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is warning hunters to be prepared for dry conditions and lack of water on some TWRA wildlife management areas. On some managed areas TWRA can use pumps to add water to hunting areas. However rainfall is critical for filling some areas that have been planted to attract waterfowl.
WTVC
Crash in Polk County, Tenn. kills 81-year-old Florida man, injures 2 from Benton Sunday
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash in Polk County Sunday night killed an 81-year-old man from Florida and injured two people from Benton, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The accident happened at about 6 p.m. Sunday night at the intersection of Highway 411 and Bowater Road. The...
64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin County
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on David Crockett Parkway at Robinson Creek Road.
WTVC
Union Gospel Mission's annual Thanksgiving feeding at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kimberly George Race talks about how this Wednesday is The Union Gospel Mission's annual Thanksgiving feeding at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. They will serve over 400 meals and provide clothing, backpacks, and live entertainment to the area's homeless and low-income neighbors. Stay connected with Union...
WTVC
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
WTVC
Crews respond to Bledsoe County house fire Friday night.
Bledsoe County, Tenn. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They said they were assisting in the investigation. They pointed us to the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office for more information. We have reached out and will update you when we get a response. Depend on...
WTVC
"This is really happening:" Budgetel evictees can't go back to claim left behind property
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — It has been four days since Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp shut down the Budgetel Inn. One couple tells us they didn't lose just their home, but so much more. We lost everything. Tisha Morgan tells us. Robert and Tisha Morgan have been struggling...
