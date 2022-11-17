ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

These 15 Fruits Are Your Best Bet for a Sweet, Low-Carb Snack

By Emily Laurence
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goeEl_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

Fruit is top of mind (and palates) during the summer months. And while the body can always benefit from its wealth of health benefits, the cold winter months are when the body really needs a fruit boost. As we transition into low temps and shorter days, we’re more susceptible to viruses, including the flu, which is spiking in many parts of the country right now.

With its antioxidants, fiber and range of vitamins, fruit is especially beneficial to the immune system. Some people eschew fruit because of its sugar and carb content, but Alex Caspero, RD, a registered dietitian at Delish Knowledge, says that this would be a mistake, as there are tons of low-carb fruit options out there. “This is known as the "fruit obesity paradox:" Individuals with higher fruit consumption actually have lower body weights than those with lower consumption,” she says.

Registered dietitian Dana Angelo White, RD, agrees. “There is no reason to shy away from a healthy, whole fruit,” she says. “In addition to offering a wide range of nutrients like potassium and vitamins A and C, fruit also contains fiber which slows down the digestion of natural sugars. It is true that some fruits contain more fiber than others and a higher or lower fiber may be a better choice for an individual depending on when they eat it or what they are eating it with.”

If you are being mindful of your carbohydrate intake, there are plenty of low-carb fruits to enjoy. Rounded up here are the lowest-carb fruits, which are still packed with nutrient density, including vitamins that can help support a healthy immune system.

15 Low-Carb Fruits

1. Watermelon

Watermelon only has 28 calories per cup—it’s hard to get much lower than that! It also only has 7.5 grams of carbohydrates per serving. White points out that, as its name implies, it’s super hydrating; in fact, watermelon is 92 percent water. Hydration is still important during winter, so keep this fruit front of mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoRyQ_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

2. Blueberries

Want to eat something every day that directly supports your brain? Registered dietitian Sonya Angelone, RD, says to include blueberries in your diet. “Blueberries have natural antioxidants and can reduce inflammation. They have been shown to protect the brain and improve brain function,” she says. Angelone says that about a cup of blueberries a day can help with memory, and they have also been found to lower the chances of developing dementia later in life. All of those benefits for just 84 calories and 14.5 grams of carbohydrates per serving? We'll take it.

3. Blackberries

Blackberries are another low-carb fruit, with 10 grams of carbohydrates per cup. Like blueberries, all three dietitians say that they’re also high in antioxidants, which benefits both the brain and the heart. There is also some scientific evidence that eating them regularly can help prevent bone loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDu5o_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

4. Raspberries

Raspberries are more tart and sweet than blackberries or blueberries, and they bring the same benefits to the table. All three dietitians say that this is yet another berry that’s high in antioxidants, which can help prevent chronic inflammation, benefitting the entire body—especially the brain and heart.

5. Pears

When it comes to gut health, pears are a particularly good choice. White says that they’re low in carbs (15 grams per cup) and a good source of fiber. Pair your pears with probiotic-rich yogurt for extra gut health benefits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjBHw_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

6. Oranges

While you may already know that oranges contain vitamin C, which benefits the immune system, Angelone says that this fruit is also good for heart health. This is because oranges contain a fiber called pectin, which is linked to keeping LDL cholesterol down.

(scroll to keep reading)

7. Grapefruit

Like oranges, Angelone says that grapefruit is another good source of immune health-supporting vitamin C. She says that this fruit is also a great source of fiber and antioxidants. If you are taking any prescription drugs, however, check with your doctor before eating grapefruit as it can interfere with some medications, such as statins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQ2XM_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

8. Strawberries

One cup of strawberries has less than 8 grams of carbohydrates and Angelone says that it’s a low-sugar way to get more vitamin C and fiber in your diet. Like other berries, eating strawberries regularly has been scientifically linked to lowering inflammation.

9. Lemon

Angelone recommends using lemon to add both flavor and health benefits to everything from salad and fish to even just water. Like other citrus fruits, lemon contains vitamin C, which supports immune health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFoFZ_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

10. Lime

Limes also have vitamin C and antioxidants, which are especially beneficial this time of year. As with lemon, use lime to add a bright burst of flavor to foods and drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvNRf_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

11. Cranberries

“Cranberries contain prebiotic fiber that supports the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut,” Angelone says. With only 12 grams of carbohydrates per cup, this tart fruit also has potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin A. “Cranberries are also high in d-mannose, which may help decrease urinary tract infections,” Angelone adds.

12. Pomegranates

Even though pomegranates are low in calories and carbohydrates, they’re high in fiber, which is especially beneficial for gut health. Add them to salads, grain bowls, or oatmeal for a touch of tang.

13. Pineapple

While pineapple isn’t considered a citrus fruit, it’s another great source of vitamin C. It’s also doubly good for the gut; besides fiber, it contains a group of digestive enzymes called bromelain, which helps with digestion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvrUb_0jEp2rPD00
iStock

14. Tomatoes

When it comes to fruit, many people overlook tomatoes, but White says that it’s yet another low-carb option full of benefits. In addition to being high in vitamin C, she says that tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a natural compound that’s good for the heart.

15. Apples

Eating apples regularly can help lower LDL cholesterol and protect against certain types of cancers. No wonder they’re said to keep the doctor away.

As a general rule, all three dietitians say most people can benefit from eating more fruit and not being overly concerned with their calories, carbs or sugar content. “America does not have an obesity problem because we are eating too much fruit. The latest CDC data shows that 90 percent of Americans don't consume enough fruit,” Caspero says. Consider this your sign to add more fruit to your diet, starting with the stellar choices on this list.

Next up, find out what the 20 healthiest vegetables are, according to dietitians.

Sources

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Weight Loss Experts Say You Should Add These 2 Ingredients To Your Plate Every Day

Eating a protein-rich diet is essential in order to lose weight healthily— whether you’re aiming to reduce stomach fat specifically or drop a few pounds in general. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about two great sources of protein (apart from fruit and vegetables) that you can eat often to support your healthy weight loss journey and provide yourself with ample energy to take on the day.
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Cooking With This Instead Of Olive Oil—It Reduces Bloating!

If you frequently suffer from indigestion and bloating, using fattening cooking oils could partially be to blame. We asked nutritionists and other health experts which kind of oil, in their opinion, is ideal to cook with if your goal is to prioritize your gut health (and still make tasty meals!) Read on for tips, suggestions and insight regarding all things avocado oil from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say

When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
shefinds

The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating

This article has been updated since its initial 05/25/22 publish date to include more expert tips, suggestions and insight. Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
macaronikid.com

Easy Corn Casserole Is a Savory Thanksgiving Side Dish

Corn casserole is a savory side dish that only takes about 5 minutes to prep, which makes it a perfect addition to any meal. Our family enjoys it year-round, but it is a great option for holiday meals as well. If you're looking for the perfect side dish to take to your family's Thanksgiving celebration, give this corn casserole a try!
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
shefinds

The One Healthy Bread You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

When trying to lose weight or prevent weight gain, what you eat (and portion sizes) matter just as much as the amount of exercise you set aside time for. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for tips when it comes to choosing the healthiest bread that won’t lead to weight gain (when eaten in moderation, and when paired with a balanced diet and regular exercise). Read on for suggestions, insight, and all things whole wheat and whole grain bread. from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
shefinds

Health Experts Say You Should Avoid This Canned Food At All Costs–It Leads To Stomach Fat!

A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients To Add To Your Morning Coffee—They Cause Inflammation!

Many of us choose to start our day with a cup of coffee—and sometimes, we fill that coffee with ingredients that make it taste just a little better. Unfortunately, though, what we gain in taste, we typically pay for in health effects. As it turns out, the best way to drink your coffee for your health is black. In fact, health experts agree that there are certain coffee add-ins you should avoid at all costs because they lead to inflammation and a range of other issues: sugar and artificial sweeteners.
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
healthcareguys.com

6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure

If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
Parade

Parade

62K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy