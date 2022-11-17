Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo's bonobo, Lady, dies at 40
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced on Monday the death of its 40-year-old bonobo, Lady. The zoo said Lady drew much-needed attention to her endangered species as one of the fourth original founder animals of the zoo's bonobo program when she arrived in 1990. In...
WSYX ABC6
IMPACT Community Action to suspend rental assistance after drastic budget reduction
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An anti-poverty organization that has dispersed millions in aid in Franklin County will suspend its rental assistance program after its budget was reduced by 90%. The organization's budget will be reduced from $60 million to $6 million, IMPACT CEO Bo Chilton said. The majority of...
WSYX ABC6
Funding cuts at IMPACT Community Action could affect many in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community leaders expressed concern about budget cuts at a local agency that helps neighbors keep the lights on and stay in their homes. IMPACT Community Action is facing a 90% budget cut and is reducing its workforce by 30%. “It’s going to affect a lot...
WSYX ABC6
Two tasty fall cocktail recipes for tailgating, holiday season
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Whether you need a tailgating beverage for the upcoming Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry game or a conversation-starter for the holidays, food and lifestyle influencer Shanisty Ireland has you covered. The Buckeye Vodka Boot Warmer. Ingredients:. 1 Bottle Orange Allspice. 2 cups Buckeye Vodka. 1...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosting annual Thanksgiving holiday sleepover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center will once again be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Sleepover. This year's event will begin on Tuesday and end on Sunday. The holiday sleepover allows guests to take a shelter dog home for the holiday weekend. The...
WSYX ABC6
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
WSYX ABC6
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna police officer hit by vehicle expected to fully recover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer who was hit by a vehicle Saturday while helping drivers in icy conditions is still in the hospital but is expected to recover. Lt. Ethan Moffitt said the officer was helping a driver who had lost control of their vehicle and...
WSYX ABC6
OSU police teaming up with law enforcement agencies to keep rivalry game safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Police is partnering with local, state and federal law agencies on Saturday to make sure everything runs smoothly during The Game. "We are all on the same page," said Ohio State University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt, "to make sure we keep...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in AP poll, Michigan at No. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The top four teams in the Associated Press college football poll remained unchanged Sunday. Georgia ranked No. 1 with 1,574 points with 62 first-place votes, followed by Ohio State with 1,507 and one first-place vote. Michigan, who heads to Columbus next weekend, stayed at No....
WSYX ABC6
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
WSYX ABC6
Local LGBTQ+ community reacts to nightclub shooting, gather for Trans Day of Remembrance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed annually on Nov. 20, it is a day that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. This year the day started with reports of violence against the LGBTQ+ community. Five...
WSYX ABC6
NCAA Women's Final Four to return to Columbus in 2027
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is among the cities to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in the coming years. The NCAA chose five cities to host the competitions from 2027 to 2031. Nationwide Arena in Columbus was chosen to host in 2027. The Division I Women's Basketball...
WSYX ABC6
1 person dropped at hospital in Franklinton after shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition after being dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton around 4:56 p.m. Saturday and taken to another hospital for treatment. Police said one victim was dropped off at Mount Carmel Franklinton suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the run...
WSYX ABC6
Newborns at OSU Wexner wrapped in 'Beat Xichigan' swaddles ahead of The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A time-honored tradition at OSU Wexner Medical Center returned Monday ahead of Ohio State's highly anticipated matchup with Michigan on Saturday. Newborns at the medical center were wrapped in Beat Xichigan swaddles and hats that look like Ohio State's famed helmets. The No. 2 Buckeyes...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State takes on Maryland before hosting Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes have one more team to face before the highly anticipated Michigan game. Watch The Football Fever here at 11 a.m. Head coach Ryan Day said earlier this week that the team takes each game one by one but admitted his players think about the rivalry game every day of the year.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State athletes team up with TownHall to give back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members of the Ohio State football team kicked off the rivalry week by giving back to the community. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, and others teamed up with TownHall of Columbus to serve warm meals to those in need.
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna officer recovering after being struck while helping drivers amid icy conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized after being struck while helping drivers on an icy highway Saturday. Gahanna police said the officer was struck around 9:30 p.m. while multiple units were helping disabled motorists on I-270 near I-670. Ice developed on some roadways in the...
Comments / 0