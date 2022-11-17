Read full article on original website
How to watch the new episode of ‘The Culpo Sisters’ for free
A new episode from the first season of TLC show “The Culpo Sisters” will air on the network on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch the show live on TLC or on streaming platforms if they miss the live episode. Platforms available for streaming include Philo, fuboTV, discovery+ and DirecTV.
How to watch news season of ‘Below Deck’ in St. Lucia for free
A new season from Bravo’s “Below Deck” is set to air Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on the network. The show can also be streamed on platforms like fuboTV and DirecTV, if you can’t watch the premiere live on TV. Both platforms offer a free trial for new users interested in signing up for an account. Sling is available as well for streaming.
When will ‘Frosty the Snowman’ be on TV this holiday season?
The Holiday season is here and it’s time for holiday classics to return to TV. The 1969 Christmas animated classic, “Frosty the Snowman” will air several times leading up to Christmas. The special is the first special featuring the character Frosty the Snowman and first aired on December 7, 1969 on CBS. It has aired annually for the network’s Christmas and holiday seasons every year since.
Diamond in the Rough review – superficial socially conscious update of the mean-girl romcom
Sarah Boscarino plays a Gen Z-er girlbossing an exclusive country club, but her charisma and comic timing can’t overcome the glaring implausibilities
Disney properties pushed progressive rhetoric at every turn, from spat with DeSantis to 'The View'
Walt Disney Company-owned properties, including ABC News and ESPN, have often engaged in politically and ideologically driven rhetoric in recent years.
