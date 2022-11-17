Second floor of Tulsa’s Promenade Mall turns into Christmas Wonderland

TULSA, Okla. — Santa Claus will soon be living on Tulsa Time.

The second floor of the Promenade Mall will soon transform into the Christmas Wonderland Village.

Visitors will be able to walk to different exhibits, which includes Santa’s Post Office and Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen.

You’ll be able to write your Christmas list, build a toy, get hot chocolate and a cookie, and meet Santa Claus.

There’s even rooms to play in snow, play dodgeball with the Grinch, and checkout virtual reality games.

The Christmas Wonderland village will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.