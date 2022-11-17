Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. “Rest In Peace,” the series finale of The Walking Dead, has now been unleashed on the world. Though it seemed like a bloodbath was coming, there were actually relatively few deaths despite the growing threat of evolving walkers invading the Commonwealth. Much of this was not entirely unexpected, as many familiar faces will be appearing in future spinoffs, but there still were surprisingly few consequential demises in this concluding chapter. With that being said, as this is still a harsh world, not everyone made it out in one piece. Thus, we are here to break down who bit the dust as well as who somehow managed to make it out alive.

6 HOURS AGO