'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
'Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist' Trailer Shows What Life Would Be Like Without Lieutenant Dangle
Lieutenant Dangle (Thomas Lennon) and his hot pants are back on Comedy Central just in time for the holidays. A new trailer for the holiday special Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist gathers the whole Reno sheriff's department for an absurd holiday investigation featuring loads of guests and a visit from a special "Christmas Angel." Through his visitor, Dangle will see what life in Reno would be like if he had never been born. The feature-length special airs on Comedy Central on Saturday, December 3.
Who Lived and Who Died in 'The Walking Dead' Series Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. “Rest In Peace,” the series finale of The Walking Dead, has now been unleashed on the world. Though it seemed like a bloodbath was coming, there were actually relatively few deaths despite the growing threat of evolving walkers invading the Commonwealth. Much of this was not entirely unexpected, as many familiar faces will be appearing in future spinoffs, but there still were surprisingly few consequential demises in this concluding chapter. With that being said, as this is still a harsh world, not everyone made it out in one piece. Thus, we are here to break down who bit the dust as well as who somehow managed to make it out alive.
'The Menu' Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals His Most Controversial Food Opinion
In director Mark Mylod’s horror-comedy, The Menu, a group of people head to a remote island where the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) is hosting an exclusive fine dining experience. Included in that group are Chef Slowik superfan Tyler, played by Nicholas Hoult, and his +1, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot, who seems to be the only person suspicious of the tension at the start of the evening.
'The Crown' Season 5: Did Diana Really Send Out Tapes to Andrew Morton?
When Andrew Morton’s much-divisive bestseller, Diana: Her True Story, hit bookshelves in 1992, most people, excluding those afflicted by a rather rare case of reasonable doubt and a penchant for hearing two sides of the story, wrote it off as a pathos-packed money-grabber. And, since the unanimous verdict of the world at large, more often than not, is seen as the word, Diana’s tumultuous story – a story that she reportedly had a hand in bringing to life on paper – sadly remained only an entertaining piece of fiction, with maybe some facts thrown into the well-crafted picture sporadically as a way of making the work seem credible.
'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why Cassian and His Friends Don't Know About Jedi and Lightsabers [Exclusive]
For most of it's run, The Mandalorian avoided dabbling in lightsabers and Jedi, even with the revelation that Grogu was a Force user that survived Order 66. But Season 2 changed everything when it brought Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) into the plot, which even changed the trajectory of The Book of Boba Fett. There was also no way to avoid the obvious in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which the titular character is one of the franchise's most famous Jedi Masters and his friend-turned-adversary is Darth Vader.
When Will ‘Andor’ Season 2 Be Released?
It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?
Top 10 Rami Malek Movies and TV Shows You Didn't Know He Was In
Many may recognize American actor Rami Malek for his outstanding performance as Freddy Mercury in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody. The film was a box office sensation that delivered Malek an Academy Award for Best Actor. Malek's role has seen him rise to the A-list and become one of the most in-demand actors in America, with TIME magazine even naming Malek as one of the most influential people of 2019.
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'
It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner. In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as...
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Review: Adam Devine Revives a Franchise That Faded From the Spotlight
In keeping with the franchise's trend of using song lyrics as gags, I’ve got another confession to make: Pitch Perfect had completely lost me. It started out with a strong opening film back in 2012 that was light and fun, though didn’t really need to carry on beyond that. The second entry was serviceable, but largely forgettable. However, by the time we somehow got to a third film, all that could be explored with the now-graduated Bellas had been largely exhausted. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off television series centered around Adam Devine’s titular side character of Bumper Allen, sounds like it absolutely shouldn't work. Not only has he also graduated, but the story up until now had also seemed to largely run out of compelling comedic ideas of what to do with Bumper himself.
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Why Nick Marsh Is Meredith Grey’s Best Post-Derek Love Interest
On any given social media post from an official Grey’s Anatomy channel, underneath the onslaught of uninspired “this show needs to end already” comments, you will also find several that indicate in one form or another that someone stopped watching after Derek Shepherd died. Well, dear reader, you’ve missed out on a great deal if you did in fact give up on Grey’s after Patrick Dempsey bid it adieu back in 2015.
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
Wolverine fans will love this leaked Deadpool 3 working title
Ryan Reynolds revealed the Deadpool 3 release date in the best way possible. He posted a clip on social media to announce the sequel and drop the film’s most prominent spoiler: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) will be in the new movie. We’ve been dying for the Merc with a Mouth...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 9 Tear-Jerking Movies that Explore the Stages of Grief
In what will be the cinematic sendoff of the year (and perhaps the decade), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has movie-goers examining the five stages of grief. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance are all emotions we've seen characters embody onscreen time and time again. If these stages are portrayed correctly, viewers will be moved to tears from the sheer passion of the performance or because the onscreen scenario is too relatable.
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Kirk Thatcher on When He Realized ‘Werewolf by Night’ Was Something Special
Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night took us all by surprise by showing what a true horror story would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t wait to have more of its amazing characters. Besides diving deep into the B-horror tradition for Werewolf by Night, director Michael Giacchino also brought a group of very talented stars to elevate his monster movie. One of these stars is no one less than Kirk Thatcher, a Hollywood legend involved with major franchises such as The Muppets and Star Trek. So, when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down to talk with Thatcher about his legendary career, we used the opportunity to ask about what happened behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special.
