Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 21, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. New details released by Moscow Police reveal that there were other friends of the victims at the home the night the murders took place. The 9-1-1 call was made from one of the roommate’s phones but they would not reveal who made the call. There are still no suspects in custody and police have not located a murder weapon.
kidnewsradio.com
Portneuf Medical Center recertified as Level II Trauma Center
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Medical Center’s Level II Trauma Center verification has been extended by the Verification Review committee (VRC), an ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). “This achievement recognizes the trauma center’s continued dedication to providing...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho State student, professor develop new microbial fuel cell system
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A new system that aims to get the most out of microbes in terms of electricity generation and wastewater treatment has been developed by two researchers at Idaho State University. Recently, N. Evelin Paucar De La Cruz, a doctoral student in the Department of Civil...
kidnewsradio.com
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.
kidnewsradio.com
Keep your pets warm this winter
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s no secret temperatures are dropping, and if it’s too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter for your pets that may be outside for awhile. In an effort to protect our animals from the winter cold,...
kidnewsradio.com
Ashton Christmas Village returns for third year
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – For the past three years, visitors to the Museum of The Henry’s Fork in Ashton have been able to make Christmas memories once they enter the basement of the museum. There they will find a Christmas village with miniature buildings painted and built to remind the viewer or Christmases past in Ashton.
kidnewsradio.com
A 30 year family tradition of magical moments returns
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Stan Brighton and his father, started a tradition 30 years ago that would become a staple for many families in the Eastern Idaho region, having a team of horses pull a trolley through an 8-10 minute loop in Downtown Idaho Falls. The loop starts on B...
Comments / 0