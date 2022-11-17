ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Proclaims November 22 as Kimchi Day in Maryland

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today proclaimed November 22, 2022 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland. (Watch) First Lady Yumi Hogan, the first Korean-American First Lady in the United States, has promoted kimchi...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

The face behind Baltimore's 300th homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For Steve Brandon, his friend was so much more than a number. "That’s a big number it’s just sad that I got a friend as a milestone and stuff like that we wouldn’t have been having this interview if he was 261." His...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Officials: Baltimore man wanted in Georgia, used children for shields in standoff

(Waynesboro, GA) -- A Baltimore man was shot while using his own children as human shields during a shootout with local deputies in Georgia. Officials with the Burke County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office say the suspect, 33-year-old Kevin McCardell, was shot and taken into custody after a five-hour standoff with deputies last Wednesday in Waynesboro, Georgia.
WAYNESBORO, GA
proclaimerscv.com

Investigation Reveals Baltimore Archdiocese of the Catholic Church Abuses More Than 600 Victims

The investigation into the Baltimore Archdiocese of the Catholic Church has found that more than 600 victims were abused by the clergy. The Baltimore Archdiocese of the Catholic Church has been surrounded by different controversies in relation to abuse. On Thursday, a court filing made Attorney General Brian Frosch revealed the results of the investigation conducted by state prosecutors in Maryland, a nearly four-year probe.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Suspected Potomac River Rapist Dies in DC Jail: Sources

The man accused of being the Potomac River Rapist died by suicide Saturday morning, law enforcement sources tell News4. They say Giles Warrick was found dead from suicide at 8:30 a.m. inside his cell at the D.C. jail. His trial for the 1998 murder of Christine Mirzayan was scheduled for the end of November.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Moore reveals second rung of his Maryland State House leadership team

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) book-ended his week with announcements of top staffers who would be joining his administration when he takes over on Jan. 18. Moore...
MARYLAND STATE
beckersdental.com

Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme

A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Police investigating triple shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three men were shot late Sunday in West Baltimore's Upton section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers found two men who had been shot multiple times....
BALTIMORE, MD

