Collider
From 'Chef' to 'Super': 10 Underrated Movies from MCU Directors
Over the past 14 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive multimedia media franchise that has brought together iconic Marvel superheroes into one shared universe. Beginning with 2008’s Iron Man, the MCU introduced audiences to beloved characters from Marvel Comics through individual films that would soon culminate in 2012’s The Avengers and beyond.
Collider
'The Menu' Star Nicholas Hoult Reveals His Most Controversial Food Opinion
In director Mark Mylod’s horror-comedy, The Menu, a group of people head to a remote island where the renowned Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) is hosting an exclusive fine dining experience. Included in that group are Chef Slowik superfan Tyler, played by Nicholas Hoult, and his +1, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Margot, who seems to be the only person suspicious of the tension at the start of the evening.
Collider
Nicolas Cage's 'Sand and Stones' Adds Jaeden Martell, Sadie Soverall and Maxwell Jenkins
The Nicolas Cage-led feature Sand and Stones has added three new cast members to its ranks. Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, and Sadie Soverall join Cage in the survival action/thriller. The post-apocalyptic film will follow Cage's Paul and his teenage twin sons, Joseph (Martell) and Thomas (Jenkins). Despite the sparse world around them, the trio has managed to create a life for themselves, though they constantly live in fear. When they come face to face with imminent danger, they're forced to survive by any means necessary.
Collider
‘Ballerina’: Anjelica Huston Returns as The Director for ‘John Wick’ Spinoff
Anjelica Huston will return to the world of John Wick in the upcoming spinoff Ballerina. She will reprise her role as the Director, a fearsome crime boss first glimpsed in John Wick 3: Parabellum. Ballerina, set in the assassin-filled world of John Wick, is set to star Ana de Armas;...
Collider
‘Blade’: Yann Demange to Direct Mahershala Ali MCU Film
Production for Blade is set to resume as Marvel has now found a new director to helm the project following the departure of Bassam Tariq, who in September stepped away from the film that will introduce the vampire-hunting hero to the MCU. According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel has brought on French filmmaker Yann Demange to serve as director for Blade. Additionally, the franchise has also found a new scribe in Emmy-nominated screenwriter Michael Starrbury, who is now tasked with the job of writing a new script for a film that has sadly been in development hell for quite some time now. Fans will be hoping that this would be the last creative overhaul that the project undergoes, as they're no doubt eager to see Mahershala Ali, cast in the lead, get on with hunting vampires.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Collider
Watch Michael J. Fox Receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Honor at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards
Michael J. Fox was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes at the Oscars' 13th Governors Awards with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The award was presented by Woody Harrelson, who worked with Fox on the movie, Doc Hollywood. As he introduced Fox, Harrelson said “to his cause, Michael J. Fox has brought understanding, empathy and resolve, and, with it, inspiration to millions who now stand a little taller, speak in a voice a little stronger and hold on just a little tighter to something all of humanity needs a whole lot more of — hope.”
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Collider
Matt Damon and 9 Other Actors Who Turned Down Lucrative Movie Roles
Saying no to the right role has implications beyond potential Oscar recognition. Opting out of a role could be a financial blunder that will plague an actor with a lifetime of regret. Matt Damon’s discomfort while calculating his losses for past opportunities during every press run is enough to make...
Collider
When Will ‘Andor’ Season 2 Be Released?
It's hard to believe that the first season of Andor is coming to a close this week. With its 12-episode Season 1, Tony Gilroy's Rogue One prequel series has completely rewritten what Star Wars is capable of doing, not just in terms of television, but in terms of storytelling as a whole. With the finale on the horizon, Collider's own Steve Weintraub sat down to chat with Gilroy about the series, and naturally, he asked the most pressing question of all. When can fans expect Season 2?
Collider
How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'
It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner. In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as...
Mulligan, Kazan honor bravery of survivors, witnesses in Hollywood fact based drama 'She Said'
Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in "She Said," a newsroom drama about the two New York Times journalists who helped expose movie executive Harvey Weinstein's decades of misconduct.
Collider
Watch Lupita Nyong'o's Intense Underwater Training for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally out, and it is worth all the praise it’s getting and then some more. Director Ryan Coogler’s labor of love pays homage to actor Chadwick Boseman, gives fans hope for the future, and portrays another geo-political conflict brilliantly! And the cast of the movie has certainly given their all to bring his vision to life. In a new clip, actor Lupita Nyong’o is seen training for the underwater sequences for the movie, and it’s no small feat.
Collider
‘Andor' Is Finally Telling Star Wars Stories About Mothers
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-11. The Star Wars franchise is full of fathers: good dads, bad dads, and dads everywhere in between. Fatherhood is an essential component of characters like Darth Vader and Din Djarin, and prominent father figures (biological or otherwise) can be found in almost every corner of the Star Wars universe. There's Han Solo, Jango Fett, Galen Erso, and Bail Organa, just to name a few. But there's a surprising lack of prominent mothers in Star Wars, and the stories of the ones that are there have never been afforded the same level of narrative focus as the fathers. That is, until Andor.
Collider
Kirk Thatcher on When He Realized ‘Werewolf by Night’ Was Something Special
Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night took us all by surprise by showing what a true horror story would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t wait to have more of its amazing characters. Besides diving deep into the B-horror tradition for Werewolf by Night, director Michael Giacchino also brought a group of very talented stars to elevate his monster movie. One of these stars is no one less than Kirk Thatcher, a Hollywood legend involved with major franchises such as The Muppets and Star Trek. So, when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down to talk with Thatcher about his legendary career, we used the opportunity to ask about what happened behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special.
Collider
'Inside Job' Cast and Character Guide
Inside Job is back on Netflix with the second part of their first series. An animated workplace comedy unlike anything you’ve seen before, Inside Job takes place in the super top-secret and ultra-elusive shadow government organization Cognito Inc. Their mission? Hide some of the universe’s biggest conspiracies and keep the world intact. With unique colleagues like a human-dolphin hybrid and a walking, talking mushroom, things are far from boring at the office.
Collider
Park Chan-Wook’s 'Decision to Leave' Sets Digital, Blu-Ray & DVD Release Dates
The 2022 South Korean romantic mystery film, Decision to Leave, has received critical acclaim, with nominations from both the Gotham and BIFA Awards, as well as a Best International Feature nod at the 95th Academy Awards. The film also earned director Park Chan-wook a Best Director Prizewinner recognition at Cannes. Now, after becoming available to stream exclusively on MUBI on December 9, the film will also have a physical release through DVD and Blu-ray on January 10, 2023, building a wider audience for the South Korean feature.
Collider
'Tulsa King's Dana Delany & Max Casella Reveal New Details on Their Characters
In Paramount+’s latest crime-drama series Tulsa King from creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and writer Terence Winter (The Sopranos), Sylvester Stallone stars as New York mafia head Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After 25 years in prison, Manfredi is released to a changed world and discovers there’s no longer a place for him in his old stomping grounds. When his family sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma with the promise of territories ripe for the picking, Manfredi must build up new alliances and establish himself among the criminal underworld of the south. Emmy Award-winning actress Dana Delany plays wealthy equestrian Margaret, and Max Casella (The Sopranos) plays Armand Truisi, an old associate of Manfredi’s who’s now working for the Invernizzi family.
Collider
Teresa Palmer Joins Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’
According to Deadline, Teresa Palmer is the latest star to board director David Leitch's The Fall Guy. The film takes inspiration from a 1980s television series of the same name, that followed a stuntman embroiled in a drama outside his regular line of work. Palmer is the latest in a long line of big-name performers joining lead actor Ryan Gosling in the film slated for a March 1, 2024 release.
Collider
New ‘Babylon’ Featurette Teases the "Depravity and Debauchery" of Early Hollywood
A new featurette for director Damien Chazelle’s upcoming epic Babylon highlights the “depravity and debauchery” of early Hollywood. In the two-minute video, titled "Welcome to Babylon" and shared by Paramount Pictures, Chazelle describes the film as “the biggest thing" that he has ever attempted. Babylon marks another leveling-up for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who broke out with the intense drama Whiplash, and attained icon status with the musical La La Land.
