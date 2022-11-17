Production for Blade is set to resume as Marvel has now found a new director to helm the project following the departure of Bassam Tariq, who in September stepped away from the film that will introduce the vampire-hunting hero to the MCU. According to a new report from Deadline, Marvel has brought on French filmmaker Yann Demange to serve as director for Blade. Additionally, the franchise has also found a new scribe in Emmy-nominated screenwriter Michael Starrbury, who is now tasked with the job of writing a new script for a film that has sadly been in development hell for quite some time now. Fans will be hoping that this would be the last creative overhaul that the project undergoes, as they're no doubt eager to see Mahershala Ali, cast in the lead, get on with hunting vampires.

2 HOURS AGO