Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q973radio.com
We Asked Shreveport Daters: At What Point In The Relationship Do You Exchange Holiday Gifts?
When it comes to holiday gift-giving in the Shreveport area, how much would you spend on someone if you’d only been dating for six months?. It might depend on how hot-and-heavy things have gotten. But a new poll by Dating.com found seven in ten of its users would spend exactly ZERO.
arklatexweekend.com
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Shreveport Is Just 2 1/2 Hours From an Enchanted Christmas
I Will Never Forget the Time I Almost Experienced Enchant Christmas in Arlington. I had gone for the weekend to hang out in Dallas and we ended up in Arlington, it was then I saw the huge lights and I instantly wanted to experience whatever goodness was happening in that building.
q973radio.com
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
q973radio.com
Here Are The Shreveport Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving traditionally is the day we all sit together and eat a home cooked meal – but, not everyone. Whether you’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving with family over the weekend – you have to work on that day or maybe you just don’t want to cook this year, in Shreveport we have a few options to let someone else cook for you! Here’s a list of restaurants in the Shreveport area that will be open on Thanksgiving day:
KTBS
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business
Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
wslmradio.com
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
KTBS
Late community leader honored with highway memorial
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Caddo Parish commissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson Sr. was honored Sunday with a street dedicated to his memory at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets. Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree addressed the crowd that gathered to honor...
bossierpress.com
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
KSLA
Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
q973radio.com
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police Chief asks council to approve request for armored SWAT vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith asked the Shreveport City Council to approve the department’s request for an armored vehicle at Friday’s council meeting. Smith asked that the council allocate funds for a vehicle like the Bearcat similar to the one used by law...
KTBS
Claiborne Magnet principal promises to let students pie her in the face
SHREVEPORT, La.-Dr. Sheila Lester, principal of Caddo Magnet Elementary School in Shreveport, followed through on a promise to take a pie to the face if her students received high test scores. Not only did her students succeed, they far exceeded expectations by boosting the school's already high A rating to...
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
KTBS
BPPJ approves new noise ordinance aimed at oil and gas operations
BENTON, La. -- Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish Police Jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry...
WATCH: Video of men taunting police officers goes viral, chief responds
The video may be graphic for some audiences and includes explicit language that has been omitted. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A video from Longview showing a group of men taunting police officers began to go viral Monday night. The incident started with a traffic stop leading to the group mocking the officers repeatedly, ranging from […]
Comments / 0