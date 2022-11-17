ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Is Just 2 1/2 Hours From an Enchanted Christmas

I Will Never Forget the Time I Almost Experienced Enchant Christmas in Arlington. I had gone for the weekend to hang out in Dallas and we ended up in Arlington, it was then I saw the huge lights and I instantly wanted to experience whatever goodness was happening in that building.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!

Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Shreveport Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving traditionally is the day we all sit together and eat a home cooked meal – but, not everyone. Whether you’re going to be celebrating Thanksgiving with family over the weekend – you have to work on that day or maybe you just don’t want to cook this year, in Shreveport we have a few options to let someone else cook for you! Here’s a list of restaurants in the Shreveport area that will be open on Thanksgiving day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Loses Another Youree Drive Business

Another blow to the retail world in southeast Shreveport. The Youree Drive corridor grew quickly and retail spots popped up from Southfield all the way out to Bert Kouns and beyond over the past 20 years. But that huge boom has slowed up a bit over the past couple of years.
SHREVEPORT, LA
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Late community leader honored with highway memorial

SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Caddo Parish commissioner and longtime community leader Carl A. Pierson Sr. was honored Sunday with a street dedicated to his memory at the intersection of Highway 173 (Ford Street) and Earnest B. Miller streets. Caddo Schools Superintendent Lamar Goree addressed the crowd that gathered to honor...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star

Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
HAUGHTON, LA
KSLA

Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide

A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns

There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy