‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
NPR
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah, the chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus. We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
NPR
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly two weeks after the midterm elections. But the numbers in the House and Senate are essentially holding steady. We're joined now by NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Good morning. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Biden aides are concerned that Trump's recent woes may mean the president could face a younger GOP candidate in 2024
President Joe Biden's aides believe he is well placed to defeat Donald Trump, but might struggle against a younger GOP candidate.
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
Michelle Obama says she straightened her hair because Americans weren't ready for a First Lady with braids
"Nope, they're not ready for it," Obama said, per The Washington Post, recalling how she decided to straighten her hair rather than wear braids.
NPR
Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines his Party's strategy in the House
Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina. They discuss the direction of the House Democrats - in the new Congress. And we're joined by the current No. 3 Democrat in the House, the majority whip. That's Congressman James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina. Good morning, Congressman.
NPR
Naomi Biden joins a unique club: brides who say 'I do' at the White House
Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, joined a rare club on Saturday: people who tie the knot at perhaps the most exclusive address in the nation. Naomi Biden, 28, married Peter Neal, 25, in a private ceremony at 11 a.m. ET with about 250 guests. The president and first lady hosted family and the wedding party for a luncheon in the State Dining Room afterward, and an evening reception was planned.
NPR
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change
Climate change negotiations have concluded at the U.N. summit in Egypt. World leaders took a historic step to help developing countries pay for damages from climate impacts. But did they do enough?. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into...
NPR
The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price
Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg News, about the complications involved in seizing and maintaining superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian billionaires. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. When the U.S. and its allies looked for ways to sanction the Russian elite, they zeroed in on their superyachts, filled with...
NPR
News brief: Colorado Springs shooting, climate summit ends, World Cup begins
Police investigate motive in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. COP27 closes with one deal to help developing countries but fails to reach one on limiting emissions. Team USA seeks redemption in World Cup. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Police in Colorado Springs, Colo., are investigating why a gunman opened fire in an...
NPR
Harris is traveling near the South China Sea. Here's why that matters
Vice President Harris is making an unusual stop on her latest trip to Asia. On Monday evening, she is set to become the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan, an island of the Philippines that borders the South China Sea. It's a neighboring island to the Spratly Islands, territory...
NPR
After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security
This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11 attacks to protect the country against further acts of foreign terrorism. But now there are growing questions about whether DHS is keeping up with evolving threats to the homeland. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent, Odette Yousef, joins us now.
NPR
Closing arguments resume in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Closing arguments resume today in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants. They're accused of plotting to use force to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been covering the trial. Ryan, closing arguments began on Friday with the government. How did prosecutors try to sum up things for the jury?
NPR
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.
