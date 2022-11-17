ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah, the chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus. We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
NPR

Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid

There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly two weeks after the midterm elections. But the numbers in the House and Senate are essentially holding steady. We're joined now by NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro. Good morning. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
RadarOnline

Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020

Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
NPR

Naomi Biden joins a unique club: brides who say 'I do' at the White House

Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, joined a rare club on Saturday: people who tie the knot at perhaps the most exclusive address in the nation. Naomi Biden, 28, married Peter Neal, 25, in a private ceremony at 11 a.m. ET with about 250 guests. The president and first lady hosted family and the wedding party for a luncheon in the State Dining Room afterward, and an evening reception was planned.
NPR

World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change

Climate change negotiations have concluded at the U.N. summit in Egypt. World leaders took a historic step to help developing countries pay for damages from climate impacts. But did they do enough?. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into...
NPR

The U.S. seized Russian oligarchs' superyachts. Now, American taxpayers pay the price

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Stephanie Baker, senior writer at Bloomberg News, about the complications involved in seizing and maintaining superyachts owned by sanctioned Russian billionaires. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. When the U.S. and its allies looked for ways to sanction the Russian elite, they zeroed in on their superyachts, filled with...
NPR

Harris is traveling near the South China Sea. Here's why that matters

Vice President Harris is making an unusual stop on her latest trip to Asia. On Monday evening, she is set to become the highest ranking U.S. official to visit Palawan, an island of the Philippines that borders the South China Sea. It's a neighboring island to the Spratly Islands, territory...
NPR

After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security

This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11 attacks to protect the country against further acts of foreign terrorism. But now there are growing questions about whether DHS is keeping up with evolving threats to the homeland. NPR's domestic extremism correspondent, Odette Yousef, joins us now.
NPR

Closing arguments resume in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

Closing arguments resume today in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants. They're accused of plotting to use force to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been covering the trial. Ryan, closing arguments began on Friday with the government. How did prosecutors try to sum up things for the jury?
NPR

Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account

After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.

