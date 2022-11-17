ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Blu
4d ago

DACA was illegal, so a pathway to citizenship should also be illegal. All this encouraging needs to stop. We have laws enforce them. Stop all incentives and stop anchor babies.

Carl Barkley
4d ago

We need to stop the huge flow of people crossing the border before even talking about DACA or any amnesty for any illegal aliens. By giving any amnesty is promoting more people to cross illegally.

MrsB1111
4d ago

no. illegal is illegal, biden needs to uphold our laws, but he hates America and is letting all this happen in purpose.

