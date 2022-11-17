Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Saturday shopping can help Least of These Ministries help others
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Small Business Saturday, you can shop for a cause. Least of These Ministries is bringing vendors together to help you wrap up your gift list - and help them bless others. April McNeil and Khalani Britt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on...
Interfaith of Topeka hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka, Inc. held their 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service at the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday evening. The theme of this year’s service was, “Creation Stories.” The focus was to listen and learn from stories of creation from the perspectives of Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Native Americans.
Chocolate Nutcracker ready to take the TPAC stage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot of local talent takes the stage Saturday, Nov. 26, to put a unique twist on a classic holiday ballet. It Takes a Village, Inc. brings back The Chocolate Nutcracker. Director Steven Massey and Azia Rice, a Highland Park High School senior who plays the Dream Princess, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about the show.
CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays. The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Money...
Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization served homecooked meals to around 70 local firefighters in the Topeka area. City Manager Stephen Wade says in a post on LinkedIn that Advisors Excel is a great community advocate following a homecooked meal campaign. On Saturday, the organization made its own post...
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
Brewster Place to ‘break sky’ on new $14 million addition, renovation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place is set to “break sky” on a new $14 million addition and renovation project. Brewster Place Retirement Community says that on Dec. 2 - 60 years to the day of its first groundbreaking - it will host a sky-breaking to launch a $14 million addition and renovation project at the facility.
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
Salute Our Heroes: Leo Taylor leaves legacy of helping victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the early-1970s, Leo Taylor was a Shawnee County probation officer who had been temporarily assigned to Topeka Municipal Court. Something quickly caught his attention among females who’d been charged with misdemeanor crimes. “I began to see a trend for shoplifting to having been a...
Topeka company awarded for reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka company has been honored with a national award for its reclamation efforts at Plummer Creek Quarry. Bettis Companies says that recently, Mid-States Materials, LLC, a division of the Topeka-based company, was honored with the 2022 Outstanding Mined Land Reclamation Award from the National Association of State Land Reclamations.
Topeka Metro to launch service similar to rideshares in January 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The beginning of the year will also see the launch of Topeka Metro’s new $2 service similar to ridesharing. The Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority announced on Monday, Nov. 21, a plan to launch a micro-transit service for the southeast portion of the Capital City which will start in January 2023.
New grant to support behavioral health designation for Topeka clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A grant from the Tower Foundation will support one Topeka clinic’s movement toward a new behavioral health designation. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Monday, Nov. 21, that an organization within the Captial City has been awarded a grant from the Tower Foundation to support mental health services in the area.
Election Canvassing in Shawnee County reveals little
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County election office canvassed votes today checking ballots that were considered questionable. his year the election office says it identified 848 provisional ballots. 650 of those were within the law to be counted toward the November general election. Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell says the most common issue is finding ballots from unregistered voters.
Fire destroys shed Monday morning behind residence just west of Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire on Monday morning destroyed a large shed behind a house near Lake Shawnee in southeast Topeka, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. at 2657 S.E. Tidewater Drive. The location was just southeast of S.E. Tidewater Drive and Lakewood Boulevard. Topeka Fire...
Washburn business students head to finals in international challenge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team of business students at Washburn University will now head to the finals in an international challenge after they finished fourth place in a regional qualifier. Washburn University says that a team of business students scored the highest among all entries in the nation in...
Memorial services held for pastor killed in Topeka as investigation handed to DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held over the weekend for an 81-year-old Arizona pastor who was shot to death while visiting family in Topeka as the investigation was handed to the District Attorney’s Office. Services were held for Pastor Donald Woolridge on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, at...
Brothers arrested after three fires set in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two brothers were arrested over the weekend for allegedly setting three fires in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that on Saturday, Nov. 19, officials were called to the intersection of N. 11th and Bertrand St. with reports of three fires. When officials...
Emporia water main break forces downtown service outage
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break in downtown Emporia has forced a service outage for the surrounding area. The Emporia Fire Department says City Public Works crews are on the scene of a 12-inch water main break at the intersection of 12th Ave. and Merchant St. According to...
K-State College of Agriculture looking to grow innovation, research centers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With major bio-science development underway in Manhattan, Kansas State University hopes to continue its leadership in innovation. The College of Agriculture has several plans to make it happen, but they need public support. They’re in the midst of a $75 million fundraising campaign. If they reach the goal in private contributions by Dec. 7, they will receive $25 million from the state of Kansas, plus another $25 million grant.
