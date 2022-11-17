Read full article on original website
Related
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
Collider
'A Friend of the Family: True Evil' Trailer Explores Story Behind Peacock Series
If you’ve been hooked on Peacock’s dramatized series, A Friend of the Family, and want to separate the truth from the fiction, the streamer has you covered via a companion documentary titled A Friend of the Family: True Evil. In a trailer released today, Peacock pulls back the curtain and gives audiences an all-access pass to the family at the center of it all: the Brobergs.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After '1899' Season 1
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. Showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar have a knack for creating mind-bending stories that explore the limit of human comprehension, and 1899 is no different. The series, streaming now on Netflix, follows the passengers of the Kerberos, a ship that leaves Europe to cross the ocean and get more than one thousand people to New York. However, as episodes go by, we learn the Kerberos is not a regular ship, and all its passengers are part of some bizarre experiment. As if this wasn’t intriguing enough, we soon discover there is no ship, and everything is part of a computer simulation.
Collider
How Hong Chau Went from Struggling to Book Auditions to Soaring in 'The Menu' & 'The Whale'
It may have taken Hong Chau longer than she would have liked for consistent opportunities to come her way, but it’s happening now and she’s proving that this industry should have taken notice far sooner. In her latest release, Mark Mylod’s The Menu, she’s a one-of-a-kind force as...
Collider
New 'Tom Jones' Footage Spotlights Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde's Sizzling Chemistry
Masterpiece, a series that strives to bring "the best in drama to American public television audiences," has released a teaser trailer announcing the 2023 lineup. The brief 30-second trailer gives fans a look at all the series that will be on Masterpiece in the winter and spring of 2023, and within the trailer were brief snippets of shows such as Miss Scarlet & The Duke, All Creatures Great & Small, fan-favorite Sandition, and the highly-anticipated Tom Jones, a four-part miniseries.
Collider
New 'Vikings: Valhalla' Season 2 Images Tease a Raucous and Violent Adventure
In anticipation of the upcoming season, Netflix has released the first images from Vikings: Valhalla Season 2. The images are visually striking, and are set against a dramatic Scandinavian background. The first-look at the new season gives viewers a small teaser of what to expect in the upcoming season, including both new and familiar faces, as well as plenty of drama and action, and already promise an exciting season filled with romance, battles, and axes.
Collider
Are the Ironborn the Wildcard of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2?
Season One of House of the Dragon has set the stage: War has all but arrived in the spin-off's first finale, and the battle lines between the Great Houses of Westeros are being drawn. Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) is dispatching calls for support from the seat of Dragonstone, while her brother Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) is surely doing the same to shore up his own forces for the coming war that will ultimately become the Dance of the Dragons. After losing her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) in a bid to enlist the aid of Lord Borros Baratheon (Roger Evans), Rhaenyra's hope that her son Jacaerys/Jace (Harry Collett) can secure the support of Houses Arryn and Stark is even more crucial to the success of her Black faction. As the monarch squared away safely in the Crownlands, Aegon II will likely attempt to rally the soldiers of the Reach and the Westerlands to his side. This is especially true for the Reach, who count House Hightower as one of their most powerful houses, and Aegon possesses Hightower blood by way of his mother Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and his grandfather, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). House Lannister, ever angling for a way to improve their prestige, may likely line up behind the young king along with the bannermen of the Westerlands.
Collider
'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Review: Adam Devine Revives a Franchise That Faded From the Spotlight
In keeping with the franchise's trend of using song lyrics as gags, I’ve got another confession to make: Pitch Perfect had completely lost me. It started out with a strong opening film back in 2012 that was light and fun, though didn’t really need to carry on beyond that. The second entry was serviceable, but largely forgettable. However, by the time we somehow got to a third film, all that could be explored with the now-graduated Bellas had been largely exhausted. Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a spin-off television series centered around Adam Devine’s titular side character of Bumper Allen, sounds like it absolutely shouldn't work. Not only has he also graduated, but the story up until now had also seemed to largely run out of compelling comedic ideas of what to do with Bumper himself.
Collider
Last Week Tonight: John Oliver Takes on Working Conditions in Qatar Ahead of World Cup
With just a little over a month until 2022 ends, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver aired its season finale with what is (hopefully) the year’s last story: The Qatar World Cup. It’s pretty easy to see how the choice to select the controversial country as host makes no sense, but the episode delved a little further to expose even more stories surrounding the country’s approach to the event and how FIFA dealt with it. Spoiler alert: They didn’t.
Collider
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Sets December Release Window
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially heading to Netflix. The Sussexes will be the subjects of a new docuseries directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, and the highly-anticipated docu-series will drop on Netflix sometime in December. Back in September of 2020, Meghan and Harry signed a surprising multi-year deal...
Collider
'The Crown' Season 5: Dominic West & Olivia Williams on the Genius of Peter Morgan & Filming Season 6
In Netflix’s hit series The Crown, from creator and showrunner Peter Morgan, audiences watch as the innermost political struggles, romantic intrigues, and scandals of the British Royal Family play out since Queen Elizabeth’s ascent to the throne began in the ‘40s. In Season 5, Dominic West and Olivia Williams take up the helm of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles during a tumultuous time in the family’s reign.
Collider
'The English' Turns the Traditional Western on Its Head
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Prime Video's The English.For years, the Western genre has relied on some traditional formulas to tell its stories. Whether it be the local sheriff wearing the white hat protecting the town from miscreant outlaws, or bank robbers on the run from a newly-formed posse, most Westerns stick to a tried and true narrative. So when something completely original and fresh like The English on Prime Video comes across our radar, we take notice.
Collider
10 Best Adrenaline-Pumping Hong Kong Action Movies Not Directed By John Woo
Ever since the world was introduced to the brilliance of one of cinema's greatest martial arts icons, Bruce Lee, international audiences have developed an engrossing fascination with the sphere of kung-fu fighting, notably in following years with the international popularity of John Woo's action spectacles notably known as "gun-fu". Nevertheless,...
Collider
Why 'Anastasia's Anya & Dimitri Are Better Than Any Disney Love Story
Anastasia is an outlier in the world of fairytale films. For starters, there's the fact that it's based on actual history rather than any fairytale. Second, despite sharing some similarities with the then-current house style of Disney's animated films, animator Don Bluth had left the House of Mouse to pursue his own animated projects, including The Secret of NIMH and All Dogs Go To Heaven. But what really makes the film stand out is the love story between the titular princess Anastasia (Meg Ryan) and con artist Dimitri (John Cusack).
Collider
Kirk Thatcher on When He Realized ‘Werewolf by Night’ Was Something Special
Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night took us all by surprise by showing what a true horror story would look like in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we can’t wait to have more of its amazing characters. Besides diving deep into the B-horror tradition for Werewolf by Night, director Michael Giacchino also brought a group of very talented stars to elevate his monster movie. One of these stars is no one less than Kirk Thatcher, a Hollywood legend involved with major franchises such as The Muppets and Star Trek. So, when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub sat down to talk with Thatcher about his legendary career, we used the opportunity to ask about what happened behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special.
Collider
'The Walking Dead’s Pilot is Horror Filmmaking at Its Finest
Has The Walking Dead ever produced a more iconic image than Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) riding into an abandoned Atlanta via an empty highway? It’s a wonderfully bleak shot that establishes the tone flawlessly, and its reputation has spread so far that even people who have never watched the show can recognize it. Seemingly AMC also realized its power considering how much they slapped it on every piece of marketing for the show’s first season – a season that, in retrospect, feels like it belongs from an entirely different show. There was a time when The Walking Dead was considered prestige television, talked about in the same way as fellow AMC shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men. But those days are long gone, and now The Walking Dead seems to exist simply because watching the latest episode has become part of our weekly routine. Recent seasons may have kicked some much-needed energy into proceedings, but it’s probably for the best that it’s concluding.
Comments / 0