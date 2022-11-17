Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau. BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams. The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams. Students participate in FIRST Lego Challenge event in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |. Students from southeast Missouri participated...
KFVS12
Preview of holiday events in Cape Girardeau
It is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Osage Centre and Show Me Center. Three craft fairs are taking place this weekend in Cape Girardeau. Cape Central teachers receive more...
KFVS12
48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break...
KFVS12
Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat.
Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Lego League Challenge...
KFVS12
Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau
Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Students from southeast Missouri participated in the FIRST Lego Challenge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Crews repaired a water...
KFVS12
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams. The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. |
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson decorating for the holiday season
52nd Arts and Crafts Extravaganza in Cape Girardeau. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. Uptown Jackson Revitalization Christmas decorations. BBB reports all-time high in online shopping scams. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. The BBB reports an all-time high in online shopping scams. Around 200 vendors featured at 48th annual Christmas Craft...
KFVS12
Students participate in FIRST Lego Challenge event in Cape Girardeau
Around 200 vendors were featured in the 48th annual Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau. Water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau repaired on Sat. Crews repaired a water main break on Perry Ave. in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Nov. 19. Lego League Challenge held in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12
Parking restrictions announced ahead of Parade of Lights
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parking will be restricted on several streets in Cape Girardeau ahead of and during the 30th Annual Parade of Lights in downtown Cape Girardeau. The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 27. Beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, parking will...
Investigators look for witnesses after Missouri hunter found dead
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. – The National Park Service is asking anyone who may have been camping or hunting near Cave Spring on the lower section of the Current River in Carter County during the opening week of deer season to help with an investigation. Phillip Carnell, 58, was reported...
KFVS12
Uptown Jackson getting in the Christmas spirit
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - As you drive through Uptown Jackson you will notice the streets are looking a little more festive. That’s thanks to the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization and volunteers who took the time to dress up the heart of the city with some Christmas decorations. Janna Clifton...
KFVS12
River Valley Craft Club brings in roughly 200 vendors from craft fair in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are in Cape Girardeau this weekend, you might notice all of the traffic. It’s not just from holiday shopping, many people visited one of three craft fairs in town. One of those craft fairs is the 2022 Christmas Craft Expo at the...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau city council to vote on $6M plan to rebuild the ‘Bubble’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council will be voting on a $6 million proposal to rebuild the Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble.”. The Bubble is located at Cape Central Junior High School. The pool was closed in September of this year because of...
This Scenic Missouri Train Lets You Eat Unlimited Chocolate
Do you love trains? Do you also crave chocolate? You can combine both of those passions into one experience in Missouri. It's a scenic train that has a trip that allows you to eat all of the chocolate your heart desires. If you've never heard of the St. Louis Iron...
KFVS12
Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
KFVS12
Drivers going to notice lower prices at the pump for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The busiest travel day of the year is almost upon us and those hitting the road this Thanksgiving will notice cheaper prices at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66. According...
KFVS12
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
westkentuckystar.com
Patio fire at Clinton Place impacts outside of building
A fire Saturday afternoon on the patio at Clinton Place nursing home impacted portions of the outside of the building. In a Facebook post, Hickman County Emergency Management said the fire started along a fence in the courtyard, and gusty winds caused the fire to be fully involved by the time Clinton firefighters arrived. They called for mutual aid from Hickman and Fulton County units.
KFVS12
Christmas tree lighting, Parade of Lights in Downtown Sikeston Dec. 2
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Christmas tree lighting and Parade of Lights in Historic Downtown Sikeston will be Friday, December 2. Organizers say the tree lighting and live music start at 6 p.m. The parade will follow at 7 p.m. Follow the event on Facebook here. Along with the...
Comments / 0