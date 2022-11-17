ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Cops swoop in to confiscate a stash of coke, pot and cash

Drug Bust: On Nov. 9, detectives from our Specialized Investigative Unit (SIU), Coordination of Probation Enforcement Unit (COPE) assisted the Central Marin Police Authority (CMPA) with an investigation. During CMPA’s investigation it was determined the suspect who was arrested for a no bail warrant had a storage unit in Berkeley. The suspect was on probation and was subject to search along with any property under his control.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Nov. 6-11: Pittsburg Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between Nov 6-11 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. DA Report Says Use of Force Justified in Officer Involved Shooting in Pittsburg. The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office report concludes that officers...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Police department offers catalytic converter theft prevention kit

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in California to offer a self-install marking kit designed to combat the theft of catalytic converters in automobiles. With catalytic converter thefts on the rise — California leads the nation in catalytic converter theft cases with over 10,000 […]
SAN MATEO, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
eastcountytoday.net

Oct. 30 – Nov. 5: Oakley Police Calls

VALLEJO, CA. – On Sunday, November 13, 2022, detectives from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Golden Gate Division arrested a suspect in connection with a freeway shooting that occurred on September 12, 2022, on State Route 4, east of Hillcrest Avenue in Contra Costa County. Christian Sneed, 29,...
OAKLEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Nov. 6-11: Antioch Police Calls

The following is a sampling of the Antioch Police Calls reported between Nov 6-11 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Antioch. Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda Co. deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI after totaling BBQ truck

LIVERMORE, Calif. - An Alameda County sheriff's deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving a county-owned BBQ-ing vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Michael Ziller was then released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, stemming from a crash in Livermore, according to the California Highway Patrol.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Mission Local

When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines

Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Woman connected to several thefts arrested

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county. Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

USPS worker in Vallejo held at gunpoint, has mail stolen

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo earlier this week. That man got away with a truck full of mail. The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. “Those are multiple federal felonies. This is something we take […]
VALLEJO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Set to Award $180k Contract For Mayors Apprenticeship Program

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council will vote on selecting Rubicon Programs as its third-party provider for professional services for the Mayor’s Apprenticeship Program. If approved, Rubicon Programs would provide professional services beginning January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023 for an amount not to exceed $180,000. The funds is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
ANTIOCH, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Antioch Police Nab Suspects Involved in Stockton Carjacking

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 10:41 pm, a Brentwood Police officer spotted a carjacked Dodge Challenger taken from Stockton and pursued it into Antioch on Highway 4. The suspects who carjacked the vehicle were reportedly armed with handguns. An Oakley Police officer picked up the pursuit and the...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy