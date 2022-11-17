Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Sources: Odell Beckham Jr. deal expected after Thanksgiving
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to pick a new home, league sources told ESPN, though talks with teams already are underway and offers for the free agent wide receiver are starting to come in.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce turns short pass into 32-yard TD with spectacular run after the catch
Kelce made a catch at the Chargers' 27 and did the rest, weaving his way through a number of defenders before finding his way to the end zone.
Bills dig out from record snowstorm, set to fly to Detroit
It took an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the Buffalo Bills out of their homes and to the facility for their flight to Detroit on Saturday after a potentially record-setting snowstorm hit Orchard Park, New York.
New York Giants lose 6 players to injury in loss to Lions
The Giants saw six players exit Sunday's loss with injuries, including WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard takes Dak Prescott pass and races 68 yards untouched to score
The Cowboys running back now has three touchdowns of more than 50 yards on the season.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson mad about Ronnie Stanley injury: I 'hurt him'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was upset he injured Ronnie Stanley's ankle after getting rolled into the back of his teammate's ankle.
QB Mayfield simply 'not good enough' in Panthers' loss
After a lackluster performance in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore, Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted Sunday his effort was simply "not good enough," as the last-place Panthers fell to 3-8 on the season.
Kyler Murray meets boy he inspired during cancer treatment
14-year-old Hector Nahle hugged, talked and played catch with Murray before the Cardinals' 'Monday Night Football' game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
Bears QB Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday's loss at Atlanta and underwent further evaluation after the game.
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
Struggling Jake Bailey lands on IR for Patriots
A back injury has sent Jake Bailey to injured reserve, and six-year veteran Michael Palardy will handle punting duties for New England on Sunday against the Jets.
Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Charlotte 49ers head coach Biff Poggi
Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi was officially introduced as the third head football coach in program history.
Fantasy football Week 12: Waiver-wire options include contingency plans for Justin Fields
Eric Moody takes a look at some under-rostered players who should be added to fantasy teams ahead of Week 12's NFL action.
Sources: Dallas Goedert expected to return in regular season
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on IR this past week with a shoulder injury, is expected to return during the regular season, league sources told ESPN.
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
College Football Playoff picks after Week 12
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 12 for the College Football Playoff.
College football Week 12 recap: Best highlights and takeaways
Snow fans? Walk-off field goals? A new Heisman front-runner? Week 12 of the college football season had everything.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Justin Fields, Joe Mixon among players injured Sunday
Monday morning fantasy news wrap: Justin Fields and Joe Mixon headline the players hurt on Sunday, while big games by Travis Kelce and Davante Adams propel them into elite company on NFL all-time lists.
Sources: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) to sit again
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet Week 11: Replacing Cooper Kupp, TE sleepers, starts and sits
All the need-to-know, quick-hitting information you have to be aware of before setting your lineup every Sunday morning.
Comments / 0