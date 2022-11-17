ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala resident talks about city’s growth, congestion on State Road 200

Ocala’s growth is something to be applauded when interest rates go up. Ocala has put many people to work and has kept the economy strong in the town. The only problem with the fast growth of homes and warehouses is that there are not enough roads to relieve the congestion on State Road 200. Expansion of existing roads is not keeping up with demand.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

The full-timers – not the snowbirds – really support the restaurants

Um…please the restaurants are happy when snowbirds are gone. Mostly they are rude and bad enough they act like if it wasn’t for them the square wouldn’t survive! Please..us full-time residents keep them in business. We don’t go up to the square during snowbird season. And second there are more people living here full time now. One letter awhile ago said 90 percent of people in The Villages are snowbirds..uh nope. Come over the turnpike side and you will see there are tons of people who live here full time. But it is still busy all the time. We need more stores and restaurants instead of homes.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages

Mary is right, but the high increase of property taxes are out of hand. We have inflation, high medical cost, and insurance. We have lot of people on fixed income, mostly women. as well as couples. Doesn’t anyone care?. At this rate seniors will have to leave The Villages.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Beautiful Butterfly In Salt Springs

Check out this beautiful butterfly that landed on a flower in Salt Springs. Thanks to Jane Scherf for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
SALT SPRINGS, FL
leesburg-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will impact trash pickup in Leesburg

There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recycling collection Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Curbside collection will resume normal schedules on Monday, Nov. 28. City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including Customer Service/City Hall and the Municipal Services Building, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving holiday observance. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
LEESBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Florida snow park brings winter wonderland to Sunshine State

DADE CITY, Fla. - Florida's only snow park is back open, giving Floridians a blast of winter weather. Now in its third year, Snowcat Ridge, which bills itself as Florida's first and only Alpine snow park, is a family-friendly attraction that answers the question, "What if Florida had snow days?"
DADE CITY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida home sales fall, while prices go up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The housing market is sluggish heading into the holidays, but prices are still up. October sales data released on Friday by Florida Realtors show a big drop in the number of homes sold in October compared to a year ago. On the other hand, the homes that are sold are going for much higher prices.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion Douglas Joiner

Marion Douglas Joiner was born on April 25, 1947, to Lucille and Fleetwood Joiner. Doug blessed all who know him with years of light and magic. He passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on Wednesday, November 9th, at Estelle’s Hospice House in Ocala. Doug lived most...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Seek and ye shall find

Spiritual, nondenominational and inclusive are words that come up often while discussing the gatherings that take place at the Lost and Found Club. Located east of downtown Ocala at 616 South Pine Ave., the nonprofit offers a welcoming space for 12-step meetings focused on the recovery process. You don’t have to have a substance-abuse addiction to attend a club meeting; “Even cellphones have become addictive,” said manager Victoria Dice.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL

