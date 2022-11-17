Read full article on original website
Gerald
4d ago
So pleased for these hard working officers. As a former medical provider that treated these officers injuries they deserve this increase. They put their lives and their families on the line. We rarely hear of their injuries that can linger for months or threaten to end their careers. Thanks to all who serve.Jerry
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School LibraryThe Maine WriterLivermore Falls, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
WMTW
Man held at Cumberland County Jail indicted in connection with follow resident’s deadly overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A grand jury has indicted a man held at the Cumberland County Jail in connection with another resident’s deadly overdose. James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three months later, Peter Curtis, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on...
cbs19news
Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
newscentermaine.com
Man sentenced to four years in prison for Norridgewock crash
In 2020, Joshua Savage, 33, used fentanyl before driving. He crossed the center line, hitting and killing Sally McKinley, 85, of Farmington and injuring her son.
wabi.tv
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
WPFO
Plan to build village of tiny homes in Lewiston-Auburn in limbo
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to build a village of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in the Lewiston-Auburn area is now in limbo. Earlier this month, the Androscoggin County Commission approved more than $500,000 to help pay for 24 tiny modular homes. City leaders say while the funding is...
foxbangor.com
ATV accident leaves teen dead
BELGRADE — Friday A 16-year-old Oakland teen died after reportedly being thrown from an ATV. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded to 638 Manchester Road in Belgrade AT 11:43 p.m. According to police witnesses, the male operating the 1995 Polaris ATV had passed two vehicles on...
wabi.tv
Police: Suspect in day-long standoff in Cornish arrested after he stabbed a police K9
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities say a standoff in Cornish that spanned an entire day has come to an end, and the suspect has been arrested. Officials say the standoff started after 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski broke his neighbor’s window using a tractor and then used a knife to flatten that person’s tires around 6:45 a.m on Thursday.
Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to officials
SACO, Maine — Update: Victoria Rich has been safely located, according to a Sunday night release from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss. Story: Police officers in Saco are searching for a 24-year-old woman last seen at a department store at the Maine Mall in South Portland on Friday evening.
989wclz.com
Jury finds Maine man guilty of killing the mother of his child
A Lewiston man accused of fatally shooting the mother of his child has been convicted. The Maine Attorney General’s Office says Jaquille Coleman was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, 19-year-old Natasha Morgan, in August of 2020. A jury found Coleman guilty after less than an hour of deliberating.
wabi.tv
Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted. Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Journey Williams,...
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
police1.com
'We're coming after you': 11 hoax active shooter calls made to Maine schools
SANFORD, Maine — Erica Rabidoux's nightmare began with a text message from her daughter, a student at Sanford High School. The school was on lockdown, and there may be a person with a gun. No one knew what was going on. At 8:20 a.m., someone called a dispatcher to...
WMTW
'It's just not acceptable': Portland public school employees being paid late, incorrectly
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public School employees have experienced late and incorrect payouts as the district deals with payroll staffing shortages. The district's education technicians have not received a contractually agreed-upon pay increase or back pay as a result. Portland School Board Chair Emily Figdor told WMTW that organizing...
13-Year-Old Maine Girl Seriously Injured in Hit & Run, Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Driver
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to Maine Medical Center with what are being considered serious injuries according to WMTW News 8. Police say that a young girl was attempting to cross the road inside a marked crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, November 11th at around 10pm, officials say.
It’s Official! Front & Main Streets In Waterville Are Now “2-Way”
If you have spent any time in downtown Waterville in the last year, you have no doubt noticed the considerable amount of construction on Main Street and Front Street. At one point, Main Street was so torn up that it resembled some kind of post apocalyptic wasteland. Last month, just...
WGME
Drive-by pie raises funds for York County food pantry
ELIOT (WGME) - This is the time of year food pantry's need the most help. A drive-by pie sale for the Footprints Food Pantry in Eliot had lines of cars waiting Sunday morning. Offering apple, blueberry, and more from Valley View Orchards Pies in Oxford. Proceeds from the sales went...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
Comments / 4