Canton DDA purchases land in downtown Canton for future use

Cherokee Tribune
 4 days ago
The Canton Downtown Development Authority has purchased parcels in downtown Canton near Cannon Park for future use.

The Canton DDA purchased the property from Adkins Law Firm for $95,000 at a DDA meeting Nov. 8.

“This a vacant lot that once was home to the Canton Drug Company,” Canton City Manager Billy Peppers said. “After a fire a decade or so ago, the lot was cleared and now serves as a green space. There were three parcels making up the lot. The DDA purchased two of the parcels.”

A decision on how to use the land has not been made by the city, though development may be considered in the coming months now that the Cherokee County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax extension has been approved by voters, Peppers said.

