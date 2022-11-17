The Wauseon boys basketball program has a long-standing tradition of producing teams that win, and they look for that to continue in 2022-23. “We have many new faces in new roles,” said veteran head coach Chad Burt. “We have won 17 or more games for 8 of the last 9 years (14 last year) and have a group of kids that are eager to compete and establish themselves at the varsity level. We are inexperienced in some key positions, but they are a coachable group and will continue to grow and develop as the season progresses.”

WAUSEON, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO