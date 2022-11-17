ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

City of Kalamazoo pauses leaf collection due to weather

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a three-day winter storm, the City of Kalamazoo was forced to temporarily pause its leaf collection, according to city officials. What's the weather? View the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Snow accumulated in Kalamazoo, with reports of over a foot in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Here we go again

Kalamazoo, Michigan — After more than 20 inches of snow in parts of West Michigan over the last 48 hours, another blast of snow, wind, and cold was impacting the Mitten. This time an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow was possible, but that's only part of the story. Gusts over 40 mph were creating blowing, drifting, and whiteout conditions, at times.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo awarded EGLE brownfield funding to redevelop two contaminated sites

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo received a portion of a total $2.4 million in brownfield funding through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to redevelop contaminated properties. Statewide, the department, also known as EGLE, is expected to award $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects, but...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Bittersweet Ski Resort gears up for start of winter season

COLDWATER, Mich. — Snow cannons fired up over the weekend, spraying fresh powder all over the slopes in Otsego. What's the weather? Check out the News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. Bittersweet Ski Resort has been making snow since Friday, in addition to over a foot...
OTSEGO, MI
WWMT

Portage sirens heard yet again by mistake

PORTAGE, Mich. — Did you hear the sirens again?. The city of Portage and surroundings areas heard tornado sirens go off by mistake again on Sunday. News Channel 3 reported mulitple phone calls and e-mails around 6 a.m. The sirens also went off by mistake Nov. 17, because of...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases

Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Outfront Kalamazoo honors lives lost on Transgender Day of Remembrance

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Colorado shooting that killed five people and injured 25 others happened on Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance to memorialize people killed in anti-transgender violence. The deadly Colorado nightclub shooting casts even more darkness for Kalamazoo's transgender and non-binary community. On Sunday, members of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
cbs4indy.com

Warming just in time for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
INDIANA STATE

