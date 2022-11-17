Read full article on original website
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit
DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
Jacob Radlinski, West Catholic get big victory before going to Ford Field
West Catholic senior Jacob Radlinski was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma back in May, last Friday he became cancer free a day before the football team punched its ticket to Ford Field
WATCH: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray Interview
Oklahoma running back Eric Gray met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
Kyler Murray meets boy he inspired during cancer treatment
14-year-old Hector Nahle hugged, talked and played catch with Murray before the Cardinals' 'Monday Night Football' game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Ducks WBB recap: A strong defensive third quarter secures victory
That halftime talk from head coach Kelly Graves must have been interesting, to say the least. The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team got defensive in the second half and defeated Southern Utah 66-54. Oregon outscored the Thunderbirds 24-8 in the third quarter after a lackluster first half where the Ducks were up just 10 at halftime. It’s a good thing Oregon built up a good lead because the fourth quarter wasn’t a pretty one for the home team. Southern Utah claimed a 21-7 advantage for the remaining 10 minutes of the game, which won’t make Graves too happy. Competition is going to ramp...
Glass ends shootout in 7th round as Preds beat Coyotes 4-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Coyotes 4-3 Monday night. Shayne Gostisbehere had a final chance to keep the shootout going. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a stick save to finish off the 1,500th regular-season victory for Predators general manager David Poile. Captain Roman Josi had a power-play goal and an assist, tying it up with a slap shot near the blue line tying it up after Arizona forward Matias Maccelli tripped Alexander Carrier. Colton Sissons dropped the puck to Matt Duchene, who put a wrister over goalie Connor Ingram for a 3-2 lead at 1:31 of the third. Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal and had an assist. Josi also had an assist as the Predators wrapped up a five-game homestand going 4-0-1.
