Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks WBB recap: A strong defensive third quarter secures victory

That halftime talk from head coach Kelly Graves must have been interesting, to say the least. The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team got defensive in the second half and defeated Southern Utah 66-54. Oregon outscored the Thunderbirds 24-8 in the third quarter after a lackluster first half where the Ducks were up just 10 at halftime. It’s a good thing Oregon built up a good lead because the fourth quarter wasn’t a pretty one for the home team. Southern Utah claimed a 21-7 advantage for the remaining 10 minutes of the game, which won’t make Graves too happy. Competition is going to ramp...
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Glass ends shootout in 7th round as Preds beat Coyotes 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Coyotes 4-3 Monday night. Shayne Gostisbehere had a final chance to keep the shootout going. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a stick save to finish off the 1,500th regular-season victory for Predators general manager David Poile. Captain Roman Josi had a power-play goal and an assist, tying it up with a slap shot near the blue line tying it up after Arizona forward Matias Maccelli tripped Alexander Carrier. Colton Sissons dropped the puck to Matt Duchene, who put a wrister over goalie Connor Ingram for a 3-2 lead at 1:31 of the third. Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal and had an assist. Josi also had an assist as the Predators wrapped up a five-game homestand going 4-0-1.
NASHVILLE, TN

