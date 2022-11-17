NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Glass scored off the right arm of Arizona goalie Connor Ingram in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Coyotes 4-3 Monday night. Shayne Gostisbehere had a final chance to keep the shootout going. Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a stick save to finish off the 1,500th regular-season victory for Predators general manager David Poile. Captain Roman Josi had a power-play goal and an assist, tying it up with a slap shot near the blue line tying it up after Arizona forward Matias Maccelli tripped Alexander Carrier. Colton Sissons dropped the puck to Matt Duchene, who put a wrister over goalie Connor Ingram for a 3-2 lead at 1:31 of the third. Mikael Granlund scored a power-play goal and had an assist. Josi also had an assist as the Predators wrapped up a five-game homestand going 4-0-1.

