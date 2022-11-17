ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

DOTD remembers MAP employee who was stabbed to death

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday morning, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) deputies responded to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee being stabbed by a man after he pulled over to help someone on the side of the interstate. 66-year-old Darrell Guillory stopped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highway 98.9

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hazmat investigating flyers in Coursey Boulevard area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hazmat crews are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD). The three employees work at Investar Bank located on Coursey Boulevard. BRFD said flyers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
BATON ROUGE, LA

