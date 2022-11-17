Read full article on original website
brproud.com
DOTD remembers MAP employee who was stabbed to death
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday morning, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) deputies responded to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee being stabbed by a man after he pulled over to help someone on the side of the interstate. 66-year-old Darrell Guillory stopped...
wbrz.com
Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge businesses
BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers reportedly became sick after they handled strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response. The concerns started late Monday morning at the Investar bank on Coursey, just...
52-Year-Old Jerome Johnson Died In A Fatal Crash On LA 16 (Denham Springs, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened on LA 16 at Vincent Road. According to LSP, Jerome Johnson, 52, was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 16 when he exited the roadway, struck a pole, and was engulfed in flames.
theadvocate.com
3 Coursey bank workers hospitalized after flyers were left there, Baton Rouge officials say
Three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to area hospitals Monday morning after coming in contact with flyers that were left in a night dropbox at the bank, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says. The flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
brproud.com
Hazmat investigating flyers in Coursey Boulevard area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hazmat crews are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD). The three employees work at Investar Bank located on Coursey Boulevard. BRFD said flyers...
wbrz.com
Two killed in major crash on LA 16 in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people died Monday afternoon after a crash in Livingston Parish. The sheriff's office said the wreck at LA 16, near Sims Road, left two people dead. No other information related to the crash was immediately available. This is a developing story.
NOLA.com
Louisiana athlete injured in UVA shooting released from the hospital, family says
A Louisiana athlete who was seriously wounded in a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia last week has been discharged from the hospital, according to his family. Mike Hollins, 21, was one of five students shot Sunday when a student opened fire on a school bus returning from a field trip. Three football players died in the attack.
brproud.com
Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton...
brproud.com
Families of victims impacted by gun violence meet with East Baton Rouge mayor, law enforcement to strategize plans for change
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge law enforcement officials say area crime statistics are improving, but there is still a long way to go. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome teamed up with the family of Devin Page to host an event for families that have been impacted by gun violence.
Deputies responding to ‘double fatality,’ officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a “double fatality” on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road. “We ask for patience while we notify next of kin...
Driver and vehicle pulled from water in West Baton Rouge Parish
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle and driver from a waterway on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 19. According to authorities, the rescue happened on the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina. Authorities said that crews hooked...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge native rapper TG Kommas provides local families in need with Thanksgiving staples
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s the time of year when people are increasingly aware of those in need, and turkey giveaways are plentiful. But this year, even more people than usual find themselves financially strapped as a result of rising grocery prices. Thanksgiving is known as a...
Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are remembering the DOTD worker killed in an attack on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Family members identified the worker as Darrell Guillory, 66. Authorities said Guillory was stabbed and killed along I-10 West in the Port Allen area. They...
brproud.com
Vehicle submerged in water in West Baton Rouge pulled out, driver left with minor injuries
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A driver was left with minor injuries after being pulled from a waterway Saturday night. According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO), the vehicle was recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway near Morley Marina early Nov. 19. “They were able...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office issues spam warning regarding its Facebook page
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Though the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) continues to invite locals to view its Facebook page for updates, it’s also warning of an uptick in spam links in the comments section of posts. The warning was issued Monday evening, around 3 p.m.,...
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
brproud.com
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
brproud.com
Popular Baton Rouge brunch restaurant catches fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a restaurant on Perkins Road Friday night. Firefighters arrived at Sou Lou Restaurant at 9:30 p.m. and saw light smoke coming from a wall by the patio area. When firefighters cut into the wall, they found a patio heater that was too close to the wall.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says
One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
