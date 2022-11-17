Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Reporter says she was victim of robbery while on-air at World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this fall continues to generate off-the-pitch headlines. According to Miriam Burrell of the Evening Standard and Ethan Sears of the New York Post, Argentinian television reporter Dominique Metzger from the Todo Noticias network explained that she believes someone opened her bag and took her wallet as she was dancing with fans for a segment filmed during the opening match of the World Cup on Sunday. She reportedly lost credit cards, money, and documents during the theft that wasn't caught on camera.
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah's first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations
Fans gather in Richmond to celebrate U.S. men's team World Cup game
Fans of U.S. Men's Soccer celebrated the return of their team to the World Cup stage as they played to a 1-1 draw. It was the team's first World Cup game since the 2014 competition.
European teams won't wear 'OneLove' World Cup armbands
England, Germany and five other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear rainbow-themed armbands in support of LGBTQ rights because of the threat of FIFA disciplinary action. But LGBTQ rights campaigners and fan groups on Monday accused FIFA of "bullying" teams into deciding not to wear the armbands.
Comments / 0