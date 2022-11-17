The 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar this fall continues to generate off-the-pitch headlines. According to Miriam Burrell of the Evening Standard and Ethan Sears of the New York Post, Argentinian television reporter Dominique Metzger from the Todo Noticias network explained that she believes someone opened her bag and took her wallet as she was dancing with fans for a segment filmed during the opening match of the World Cup on Sunday. She reportedly lost credit cards, money, and documents during the theft that wasn't caught on camera.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO