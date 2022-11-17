Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County relaunches 513 Relief program, aims to help renters this winter
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is opening its checkbook to help eligible residents cover the cost of rent and utilities. The 513 Relief program offers assistance to residents who need help covering rent, utility costs because of the pandemic. Hamilton County relaunched the program after receiving $12 million for the...
wvxu.org
Should Cincinnati sell the Southern Railway? Voters will decide
City officials want to sell the Cincinnati Southern Railway, the nation’s only municipally owned railroad. The city leases it to Norfolk Southern for about $25 million a year, and the company now wants to buy the CSR outright for $1.62 billion. The money would be deposited into an investment...
City of Covington engages Emersion Design to redesign Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway
Emersion Design, LLC will help the City of Covington drastically improve both the look and function of a busy gateway that – to be polite – isn’t very inviting. The company was awarded a contract after a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners this week to redesign the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Gateway into Covington from Cincinnati.
'This is not a quick fix'; CPS Superintendent addresses transportation issues
Parents have complained for months about issues with busing, including late buses and buses that never showed up.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County crime lab audit determines incorrect drug analysis was isolated
A man spent time in jail and lost his job after he was arrested for having pills that tested positive for cocaine. The man was adamant the pills were Tums, and re-testing ultimately proved he was telling the truth. WLWT first broke the story in September. A warrant for his...
Fox 19
Volunteers provide home maintenance for people in need
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - About 1,500 volunteers raked leaves, pulled weeds, and cleaned gutters for seniors and homeowners living with disabilities in Bond Hill Saturday as a part of People Working Cooperatively’s annual Prepare Affair event. People Working Cooperatively is a nonprofit in the Cincinnati metro area helping low-income homeowners...
WLWT 5
Three lanes blocked on the Brent Spence Bridge due to a crash
COVINGTON, Ky. — 8:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. The three right lanes are blocked on the southbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge in Covington, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5.
wvxu.org
Union Terminal stamps go on sale following formal unveiling ceremony in Cincinnati
Not only is Union Terminal being enshrined on a commemorative postage stamp, but Cincinnati has also been selected to host the official unveiling and launch for the entire line of stamps. In October, the U.S. Postal Service announced its lineup of commemorative stamps for 2023. Cincinnati's historic Art Deco structure...
oxfordobserver.org
Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations
Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
dayton.com
National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow
Every third Saturday in November there is organized chaos at the Butler County Probate Court when forever families are sealed with a mass adoption celebration for National Adoption Day. This year eight children were scheduled for court proceedings before Probate Court Judge John Holcomb and Magistrate Maria McBride to officially...
WLWT 5
Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad
CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
wvxu.org
Kids' information is more valuable than adults'. That's one reason schools are getting hacked
It could be years before the FBI identifies the data theft of a student. In the meantime, cyber criminals have had a lot of time to abuse that person’s credit records. That’s one of the reasons cyberattacks are up dramatically in kindergarten through 12th grade. According to the K-12 Cybersecurity Center, in 2020, 408 were reported in 377 school districts in 40 states.
200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
WLWT 5
Brown County Sheriff's Office: Inmate dies after experiencing 'medical episode' in cell
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after a Brown County Jail inmate died after experiencing a medical episode in his cell. Deputies say at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an inmate contacted corrections staff to say his cellmate, 40-year-old Joshua Oetzel, was suffering a...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help
CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
Essence
How This Construction Company Owner Is Laying the Foundation for Generational Black Wealth
Mel Gravely, CEO of Cincinnati-based TriVersity Construction, says a lucrative construction boom is coming. Here’s how he’s paving the way for Black and Brown communities to benefit. When Mel Gravely was deciding where to headquarter his business, his vision to impact the Black community led him down an...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway and Michael Lane in Fairfield, car in roadway. Injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
FRUIT HILL, Ohio — Report of multi-vehicle crash on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, with unknown injuries, traffic impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
