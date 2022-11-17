Read full article on original website
2 people arrested at the same time in Morgantown for unrelated drug crimes
Two unrelated incidents at the same location netted multiple drug arrests in Monongalia County over the weekend.
Police: Clairton man sold drugs while working at Cricket Wireless in Rostraver
A Clairton man is in the Westmoreland County Prison after police said he was selling drugs during his work hours at a Rostraver store. Melvin T. Payne, 42, was jailed Thursday on $250,000 bail after police reported making two drug purchases through a confidential informant this month. He is facing...
Monroeville business owner arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of drive-thru window
A Murrysville man was arrested for allegedly selling prescription pain pills out of the drive-thru window of his Monroeville business. Monroeville police say officers from their department and federal DEA agents observed Brian Schlagel, 45, owner of Philly Pretzel Factory on William Penn Highway, buy and sell pills out of his business and home over the course of several months.
connect-bridgeport.com
First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
Social media rumors lead to a lockdown and police have a holiday safety warning: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Social media rumors sparked an investigation and heavy police presence at Wheeling Park High School this week as the school was put on a code red lockdown. Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red Officials later said they found no credible […]
wtae.com
Fire officials warn about the dangers of space heaters
PENN HILLS, Pa. — As we get into the colder months, fire officials want to make sure everyone stays safe, and that includes protecting our homes and families when using space heaters and furnaces. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 talked with Penn Hills Fire Chief Bill Jeffcoat about the risks...
Freeport man accused of strangling woman during argument in toy store
LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Freeport man is accused of strangling a woman during an argument in a toy store. According to our news partners at the Trib, the woman showed Lower Burrell police a video of the interior of Fidget Tree on Leechburg Road. The Trib reported that...
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
explore venango
Local Man Allegedly Admits to Stealing Three Catalytic Converters in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony theft and related charges after he allegedly admitted to stealing three catalytic converters in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 25-year-old Cole James Ghering, of Oil City, on November 15, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office:
North Huntingdon man pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering from West Virginia business
A North Huntingdon man pleaded guilty this month in West Virginia federal court to stealing $3.5 million from a construction company he managed. A court date has not been set for Michael D. Allen, 60, to be sentenced on wire fraud and money laundering charges. Information filed Oct. 3 in...
Christmas season kicks off in Valley’s Hallmark destination
Friday night in Columbiana, Christmas came early. The city kicked off the season with its annual event.
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
Local school bus driver stabbed inside her home, husband behind bars
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — South Fayette police rushed to Forest Ridge Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday after a school bus driver was stabbed inside her own home. According to police, the victim was stabbed in the neck and arm, and one of her teenage children rushed to save her.
Pittsburgh man accused in North Huntingdon bank robbery
A Pittsburgh man declined to take $182 from a North Huntingdon bank police said he tried to rob and instead fled in a stolen BMW, according to court papers. The owner of the car, along with fingerprints found at the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue, helped investigators identify Bruce M. Charles Jr., 36, as the suspect. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing later this month on charges of robbery, theft and terroristic threats in connection with the Aug. 10 incident.
Harrison News-Herald
School nurse saw a need and filled a backpack
ADENA—At Buckeye Local West Elementary, school nurse Mandi Cook wanted to help food-insecure students, so she started her own “Blessings in a Backpack” program to feed kids in need. “I felt there was too much of a need not to do something,” Cook said. “As a nurse, this is what we do.” She knew about a similar program at Harrison Hills and wanted to see it started at Buckeye Local. “The goal is I try to get cereals and ramen, easy things for them to make,” Cook said. “Just something to give them to eat on Saturday and Sunday when they’re not in school.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trucker faces $12K fine for using residential road in Allegheny Township during Route 356 closure
The reopening of Route 356 in Allegheny Township on Tuesday arrived too late for one trucker. Police Chief Duane Fisher told township supervisors at Monday’s meeting that the trucker tried to take a tractor-trailer rig down White Cloud Road earlier in the day despite posted warning signs. “He is...
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
WATCH: Harmony ambulance forced off I-79 during snow squall
HARMONY TOWNSHIP — Video shared by Harmony EMS shows an ambulance being forced off I-79 during Friday’s snow squall. Harmony EMS asked drivers to pay attention to the roads during winter weather events. A driver appears to swerve into the left passing lane as the ambulance was responding to reports of a five-car accident.
Mt. Pleasant man pleads guilty to drug sale in 2017 fatal overdose
A Westmoreland County judge made no guarantees but promised he would consider imposing a sentence with no time behind bars for a Mt. Pleasant man implicated in the fatal overdose of a friend nearly five years ago. The comments from Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears came during a hearing in...
