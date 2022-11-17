ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

ktxs.com

City of San Angelo announces closures for Thanksgiving holiday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced its closures for the Thanksgiving holidays. The following will be closed on November 24th and 25th:. Fort Concho (open during normal weekend hours from 9am to 5pm Saturday, Nov. 26th, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27th)
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?

The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!

Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash

WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area. REGIONAL ROUND 3A Division I Regional SemifinalW2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BOOKING REPORT: Only 3 Arrested During Freezing Temps Sunday

SAN ANGELO, TX – Only three suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

