Read full article on original website
Related
ktxs.com
City of San Angelo announces closures for Thanksgiving holiday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced its closures for the Thanksgiving holidays. The following will be closed on November 24th and 25th:. Fort Concho (open during normal weekend hours from 9am to 5pm Saturday, Nov. 26th, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27th)
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
The Texas Rangers Need Your Help To Solve the Arellano Family Murder
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! DAILY | Identity of Driver in Wall Fatal Crash Revealed!
Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!
The Longest Running Fun Family Christmas Event In Abilene is Back
The coronavirus pandemic really did a number on a lot of our fun family Christmas events over the past few years. In my opinion, the one event that I think was affected and changed forever back then was Christmas Lane at the State Supported Living Center. If you'll recall back...
San Angelo LIVE!
Capital Murder Suspect Booked Into the Tom Green Co. Jail
SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect has been moved from Taylor County's Jail to the Tom Green County Jail. According to court documents, on Nov. 18 at 12:12 p.m., Francisco Morales, 18, of Abilene, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder by terror threat/other felony.
Sweetwater Employees help out Nolan County, raise over 41,000 pounds of food
Sweetwater, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The ninth annual food drive hosted by the United States Gypsum Company (USG), benefited the Nolan County food bank. This year, the food drive provided over 41,000 pounds of food. Employees at USG invest their own time and money to feed families in Nolan County and Sweetwater in need. Phil Baucom, […]
After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
Abilene nonprofit’s ‘medical closet’ offers free health equipment regardless of income across Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Medical equipment is normally expensive on its own but adding inflation and shortages on top of that has made it even worse for some. One Abilene nonprofit is giving people medical equipment free of charge – regardless of their income. Abilene woman, Michelle Dale, told KTAB/KRBC this medical closet is helping […]
San Angelo LIVE!
An Ominous Snapchat Video Preceded Fatal Crash
WALL, TX - A two vehicle crash is currently being investigated by the Department of Public Safety. At 4:43 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office send a Nixle alert informing travelers to avoid the southbound lanes of the 8200 block of US Highway 87 near Wood Road and Bean Road as the road would be blocked off due to a traffic accident.
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area. REGIONAL ROUND 3A Division I Regional SemifinalW2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 […]
Resources available in West Texas for reducing the number of veteran suicides
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season may be a time many people anticipate to spend with loved ones. But, for some veterans and active service members, the holidays can be a difficult time. “During the holidays, those feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, stuff like that seem to...
Angelo State's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble to host annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Classical music was first introduced in the mid-1700s and it is still prevalent in performance today. At 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eldon Black Recital Hall, the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be playing an array of classical pieces as part of its free annual fall concert.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
San Angelo man dies in head-on collision with semi-truck
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old San Angelo man died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck early Saturday. The Texas Department of Public Safety's preliminary crash report on the incident said Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, was driving a car the wrong way on US Hwy 87 near mile post 482. A semi-truck, driven by Hercilio Vasquez Rodriguez, 44, of Killen, was traveling in the southbound lane.
San Angelo LIVE!
BOOKING REPORT: Only 3 Arrested During Freezing Temps Sunday
SAN ANGELO, TX – Only three suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
Neighbors of Abilene Homicide recall a gunshot and suspicious car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Neighbors of Chungu Mishele, victim of a homicide Saturday, talked to KTAB/KRBC about what they noticed throughout the night. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, around 2:20 a.m., police found 24-year-old Chungu Mishele, deceased, with a gunshot wound. Suspect 18-year-old Brandon Neely was arrested in Wills Point, Texas around 1:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
FOX West Texas
Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Abilene and San Angelo local newshttps://www.myfoxzone.com/
Comments / 0