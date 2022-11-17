Today on LIVE!, Matt Trammell sits down with Keep San Angelo Beautiful's Charlotte Anderson to talk about their big tire event they held over the weekend. Also, an ominous video was released prior to an early morning crash near Wall, a capitol murder suspect was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility, UPS had a fake job scam in San Angelo, ASU sends two to the Fishing National Championship, a look forward at the weather, and some Concho Valley teams advance to round 3!

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO