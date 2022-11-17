Read full article on original website
What to expect at the Celebrate Mexico Now Festival in NYC
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Celebrate Mexico Now Festival is a celebration of Mexican art and culture in New York City. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon joined New York Living on Monday from East Harlem with more on what the festival has to offer. Watch the video player for more on this story.
PIX Panel: Key City Hall departures
PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan. How the NYPD protects NYC from threats made online. The...
2 arrested after Twitter threats to 'shoot up a synagogue'
Social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to New York City's Jewish community, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. 2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’. Social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to New York City's Jewish community,...
Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met
Thanksgiving is a holiday when we express our thankfulness for everything we have, but it may also be a time when we help others who are less fortunate. It was a day of volunteering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met. Thanksgiving...
NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the 30s
There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according to the National Weather Service. NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the …. There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according...
Police probe attacks against gay bar in NYC
Police said a male suspect allegedly threw bricks through a front window of an LGBTQ+ bar in Hell's Kitchen on at several occasions. Police said a male suspect allegedly threw bricks through a front window of an LGBTQ+ bar in Hell's Kitchen on at several occasions. How the NYPD protects...
Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community
MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of the agency about the threats, officials said. Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community. MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of...
Bright, blustery start to the workweek
The weather warms up some to kick off the workweek. The weather warms up some to kick off the workweek. How the NYPD protects NYC from threats made online. The arrest of Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer was made with the help of technology, tips and the work of the NYPD's Intelligence Division, led by Chief John Hart.
2 men charged with threats to NYC Jewish community
The suspects were arrested by MTA officers in Penn Station after being alerted by the FBI and NYPD about the potential threat. 2 men charged with threats to NYC Jewish community. The suspects were arrested by MTA officers in Penn Station after being alerted by the FBI and NYPD about...
2 men arrested, charged in threat to NYC synagogue
MANHATTAN (WPIX) — One of two men arrested at Penn Station in connection with a threat to the Jewish community in New York City said he has a “sick personality,” court documents revealed. “This was not an idle threat. This was a real threat,” Mayor Eric Adams...
Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance
It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday. Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of...
After frigid start to the week, temps gradually moderate in NY, NJ
The heavy jackets and winter hats were needed once again on Monday as temperatures continued to remain below normal. Central Park clocked in at 41 degrees, the eighth straight day in which afternoon highs were below normal. If that wasn’t cold enough for you, Monday morning’s low temperature was 27, the first time NYC has seen the 20s since March.
Holiday cleaning hacks: Expert tips to ease your Thanksgiving prep
NEW YORK (PIX11) — So much to do, but so little time! With Thanksgiving right around the corner, cooking and cleaning are at the top of mind for many this week. Courtney Mason, general manager and vice president of The Spruce, joined New York Living on Monday to help take the hectic out of your holiday preparations.
Food Bank for New York City makes heartfelt impact in more ways than just providing food to the community
This holiday season, you can actually help strengthen our community by helping fight hunger and food insecurity. It’s easy to make an impact by teaming up with Food Bank for New York City. Alex Lee visited their Community Kitchen and Pantry in west Harlem and found out why this...
Street co-named after 36 year FDNY veteran
BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — James “Big Jim” Corcoran was a 36-year FDNY veteran and a charter member of the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drum. On Saturday, he was honored in Bayside, Queens, in a street co-naming ceremony. Corcoran died in 1995 on St. Patrick’s Day after...
Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say
Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police …. Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say. Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.
NYC forecast: Cold weekend, back to 50s for Thanksgiving
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The heavy jackets and winter hats were again needed on Saturday as the chilly Autumn air stayed parked over the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 40 degrees, making it the sixth day in a row in which highs were below-normal. In addition, wind gusts topped 30 mph in some locations, making it feel like the 20s out there.
Temperatures to climb throughout workweek
It was another unseasonably cold day on Sunday in and around the five boroughs as New Yorkers dealt with the coldest air seen since March. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the seventh straight day in which highs were below-normal. In addition, wind gusts topped 40 mph in some locations, making feel quite frigid at times.
