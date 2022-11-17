ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO Topeka, Washburn form closer partnership, encourage entrepreneurs

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – An Innovation and Entrepreneurship Partnership Agreement signed on Thursday between GO Topeka and Washburn University is expected to deepen ties between the two organizations.

This partnership between the Washburn University School of Business and GO Topeka is important because intentional collaboration in growing entrepreneurship programming, supporting innovators, and creating community engagement opportunities will help us attract and retain students, talent, and workforce, and create meaningful impact for Topeka and Shawnee County more efficiently,” said Laurie Pieper, Ph.D., vice president of Entrepreneurship and Small Business for GO Topeka.

The partnership is intended to increase entrepreneurship in Topeka, especially for students who want to start a business.

“We intend to increase community and student engagement through additional programming and learning opportunities for students,” said Dr. David Price, Associate Professor of Marketing Business, Washburn School of Business.

“Topeka and Shawnee County are fortunate to have an incredible partner like Washburn University,” said Stephanie Moran, senior vice president of Innovation for GO Topeka. “Topeka is an emerging hub for innovation.”

GO Topeka works to create a thriving business climate in Topeka and Shawnee County.

KSNT News

