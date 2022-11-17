ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: Mbappé and Messi step up on day three

Qatar’s controlling interests in football are not restricted to this World Cup, as the arrival of two major stars on the tournament stage will remind us. After all, Qatar Sports Investments owns Paris Saint-Germain, the club that feature Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in an all-star forward line.
AFP

Australian tells of Myanmar jail squalor, torture fear

An Australian economist released last week after nearly two years in a Myanmar jail on Tuesday told of interrogations in leg irons, squalor and the sounds of screams from tortured cellmates. Turnell told the paper he was initially kept at Yangon's Insein prison in a six metre by 2.5 metre concrete cell in which an iron chair with leg irons had been bolted to the floor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy