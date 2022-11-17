Read full article on original website
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Dodgers Rumors: LA Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Centerfielder to Replace Bellinger
Center-fielder Kevin Kiermaier, who had his option declined by the Rays last week, could be on the Dodgers' radar as a partial replacement for the recently non-tendered Cody Bellinger.
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Mattress Mack's record $75 million Astros payout will cost Caesars, Penn big this quarter
Mattress Mack's record-breaking $75 million payout on a wager that the Houston Astros would win the World Series will cost Caesars and Penn Entertainment big. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale placed $10 million on his beloved Houston Astros to win this year's World Series, across several wagers. Caesars and Penn are...
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Kate Upton Celebrates Husband Justin Verlander's World Series Win With Their Daughter
It was a special weekend for the Verlander crew! Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander won the MLB’s 2022 World Series on Saturday, one day after his fifth wedding anniversary with Kate Upton and two days before their daughter Genevieve’s fourth birthday. The family of three looked every bit...
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
Mattress Mack joins Ben Verlander to discuss Astros, $75M sports betting win
Ben Verlander was joined by Houston Astros super fan Jim McIngvale – more affectionately known as "Mattress Mack" – on a recent episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander." McIngvale discussed his historic $75 million sports betting payout after the Astros won the 2022 MLB World Series. Mack,...
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
Cody Bellinger Joins Cubs' Free Agent List at Non-Tender Deadline
Non-tendered Bellinger joins Cubs' free agent target list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs’ free agent shopping list just grew by at least one prominent name and maybe a few more intriguing ones with Friday night’s non-tender deadline. The Dodgers, as expected, non-tendered 2019 MVP Cody...
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration
The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
Dodgers Snatch Inconsistent Right-Handed Reliever From Red Sox Off Waivers
The MLB Hot Stove is starting to heat up and moves are being made
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating the latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
Padres linked to former AL MVP in free agency?
After winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a few months ago, the San Diego Padres could be adding some more heavy artillery. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Saturday that the Padres have spoken with former AL MVP Jose Abreu this month, calling Abreu a “top priority” for the Padres. After their surprise NLCS run, San Diego is looking for more power in the middle of their order and have an opening at the DH/1B spot, Morosi adds.
Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M
NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
Colt .45s/Astros History 3080 Photos Every Player 1962 Thru 2022
JUST UPDATED FOR THE 2022 WORLD CHAMPION ASTROS. I have put together a complete player photo history CD/flash drive of the Colt 45s/Astros ……every player from 1962 through 2022.….3080 photos. Player photos are grouped together on the CD/flash drive in the order of each player’s first year on the Colt 45s/Astros roster. Every photo has a description under it as follows: "1995 John Doe SS 95-99" meaning he was a shortstop for the Astros from 1995 through 1999.
